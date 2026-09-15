LUKE ALFRED | Betting’s cosiness with cricket is a stink waiting to explode

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The opening round of this season’s first-class cricket matches came to an end yesterday, some, but not all, with a gentle call of “time” from the umpires. The call of time is a ritual that dates back to the 1740s. Name me another sport that calls time on time?

Six of the eight teams who played in what is now called the 1st Class Series are sponsored by online betting companies. Only two — the Dragons and the Knights — aren’t. The same sponsor, Hollywoodbets, funds both the Lions and the Dolphins in a nifty two-way wager.

Even a casual survey reveals that online betting’s reach into the sport is deep. Not only do betting companies sponsor teams, they sponsor tournaments (Betway SA20), stadiums (YesPlay Newlands) and events (Dafabet’s sponsorship of the Proteas’ Test and one-day international side).

This means that the traditional distance between sport and gambling has all but been annulled. For a new generation of cricket fans, the two might appear to be the same thing. In some respects, they are the same thing, as is the case when gaming companies isolate specific aspects of a match — the first six overs in a T20, for example — for customised bets and betting.

Not all sponsors are equal, however. Hollywoodbets is local and ploughs millions back into sport via various forms of social responsibility. Others, like Dafabet, are domiciled in the Philippines. They pay no South African taxes.

ZARbet, the sponsor of the Titans, is tiny. It sponsors neither teams nor stadiums, insofar as its money has bought it neither naming rights to the Titans (officially called the Momentum Multiply Titans) nor the stadium in which they play (officially called SuperSport Park).

ZARbet’s deal — worth R2m for a single season — I’m led to believe is as “a team and stadium partner”, so it is neither a rights holder of a stadium nor sponsor of a team. Still, it is prepared to pay good money for what it has.

As CEO William Reyneke said at the time, “ZARbet is built by South Africans, for South Africans. The Titans are as authentically South African as it gets.”

Dafabet is not only a “headline events partner” for the national 50-over (one-day international) and Test side, it is a “competition partner” for Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new 50-over competition, the Pro50.

Sponsors are often sponsors no longer — they’re partners. This is another example of the annihilation of distance we spoke about earlier, except here the gulf has been closed at the level of language. Sport and sports betting become almost the same thing.

Partners dance the same dance. Online betting partners are getting awfully close to those they’re sponsoring. How soon before the integrity of the franchise receiving the sponsorship is compromised by the moral dubiousness of the firm doing the sponsoring? Sport survives on integrity. How long before sponsorship from online betting compromises cricket’s integrity?

Sport survives on integrity. How long before sponsorship from online betting compromises cricket’s integrity?

Apologists for taking the gaming buck point out that when Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) started sponsoring mini-cricket was when — ahem — the chicken wing really left the bucket. This is probably true. Then again, December 6 2019 strikes me as a significant date because that’s when Standard Bank left cricket for the last time.

Remember Standard Bank had already done so in May 2011, bang in the middle of the Gerald Majola double-bonus crisis. Not that it linked its withdrawal to Majola paying himself a double bonus as a result of CSA’s successful hosting of the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL). They’re a bank, after all.

But who would you rather have sponsoring cricket, a sport that has been rocked by betting scandals throughout its history: a bank or an online betting company? First, we had the Hansie Cronjé scandal; then we had the Gulam Bodi kerfuffle; more recently we had a fishy T10 domestic tournament down in the Boland — so fishy that CSA established a disciplinary tribunal to solve it.

Mark my words, another stink is almost upon us. Looking to government for regulation is a waste of time.