DEBORAH CURTIS-SETCHELL | Gracious US Open winners contrast with petulant losers before Laver Cup

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One of the striking features about the recent US Open was how gracious both champions ― Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina ― were in victory and how petulant and unsporting the losing finalists ― Aryna Sabalenka and Ben Shelton ― were in defeat.

There is always the argument it is easier to be benign and generous-minded when you are going home with a cool $5.5m in your back pocket. Yet, in this instance the losers are serial offenders. They are also the loudest grunter and shrieker on tour, which many opponents have labelled psychologically distracting.

That aside, consider Sabalenka’s behaviour on this occasion: after losing her New York crown she smashed her racket several times, swore at a camera operator, picked up a fine for $7,500 and delivered a cold handshake to an elated Rybakina.

Not only do these temper tantrums distract from the opponents’ hard-fought limelight, but they lack professionalism and as global role models, set an appalling example of on-court etiquette to legions of young, impressionable fans.

Shelton doesn’t fall into quite the same category of bad sportsmanship but during the course of the four-hour US Open final, the American drew heavy criticism for arguing with the chair umpire and referring to a serving time rule as stupid.

There is no doubt Zverev’s excessive ball bouncing touched a raw nerve, but by the same token, Shelton’s own loud theatrics and famous “dialed in” phone celebrations from previous tournaments have infuriated other veterans, including Novak Djokovic.

And as illustrated by Shelton’s shock first-round loss at Wimbledon, an unhappy Shelton, like Sabalenka, tends to be sour and blunt at the handshake, the prize-giving ceremony and in the postmatch press conferences.

He can still draw some satisfaction from being the last American standing in this Major and — apparently in his efforts to focus for longer periods — that he was ironically less demonstrative on court than usual, yet no less loud.

The World No 8 will have every opportunity to redeem himself — behaviour wise — in the ninth Laver Cup, which takes place at the O2 Arena in London next week.

Despite the absence of world No 1 Jannik Sinner, Team Europe’s lineup is mouthwatering: world No 2 Alexander Zverev — now hunting down the No 1 position — world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz, No 7 Flavio Cobolli, Nos 14 and 15 Rafael Jodar and Jakob Mensik, and No 18 veteran Casper Ruud, an entrenched six-time Team Europe member.

Their French captain and two-time Major winner Yannik Noah will be keen to avenge last year’s devastating loss to rival captain Andre Agassi and his Team World.

Francisco Cerundolo has again been called upon to replace the injured American Tommy Paul who suffered an elbow injury in his recent US Open campaign. Paul has been unlucky in that this now presents him with back-to-back US Open-incurred injuries, thereby eliminating him from two consecutive Laver Cups.

This gives Argentinian Cerundolo another crack at a platform that has produced some of the highlights of his career: he has a 3-1 record in all four of his singles matches. His only defeat came last year against Alcaraz and he picked up a critical win, over Danish No 1 Holger Rune, last year in San Francisco.

Cerundolo has also reached two Major fourth rounds this year and won titles in Buenos Aires and Queens Club, elevating him to No 25 in the ATP rankings.

The other Team World members are world Nos 9 and 10, Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz, and more interestingly, first time participants No 13 Learner Tien and No 17 Alexander Bublik.

As a Kazackstani, Bublik apparently represents Central Asia, falling into a different continent category, thus qualifying for Team World.

Paul, having dismantled Bublik in round three at Flushing Meadow, will be further ruing that he cannot be present to bolster reigning champions Team Europe.

Meanwhile, American No 1 Taylor Fritz is probably the man feeling the most pressure on the eve of this Laver Cup. His surprise loss in round three to Cerondolo at the US Open should spur his injured pride on to secure better results, at least for his team, who are the Laver Cup defending champions.

Australian De Minaur, who recently tied the knot with British No 1 Katie Boulter, believes he is an honorary Brit and has also been embraced by British fans at Wimbledon. He is hoping to continue to augur local support in the O2 Arena, though it’s hard to know post-Brexit whether the British are more allied to Team Europe, than to Team World. Time will tell.