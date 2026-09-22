LUKE ALFRED | Australia ― a team of immortals no longer

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Loving sport isn’t only about anticipating future glories, it’s also about lolling in the warm waters of the past. One of my fondest sporting memories now the Aussie cricketers are upon us is of the Proteas winning a Test match in Perth in 2008, a Test they had no right to burgle.

It was the first of the series and South Africa, under Graeme Smith ― lest we forget, named after Graeme Pollock ― and Mickey Arthur had prepared well. The days before the Test became slowly more intense. The bubble of excitement grew.

The Proteas had temporarily recruited Duncan Fletcher, the former England coach, as a batting consultant. Fletcher wasn’t Mr Charisma, but he was experienced. In what was likely to be a series of small margins, he insisted on all the bowlers concentrating on their batting. He had Morné Morkel in the nets for longer than Morkel would have liked.

Come the opening morning and Australia were in early trouble at 15/3, Ricky Ponting back in the hut thanks to Makhaya Ntini, who bowled superbly. With a crabby eighty-odd by Simon Katich and scores to Andrew Symonds, Michael Clarke and Bred Haddin, Australia cartwheeled to 375 at nearly four runs to the over. The handsome old Perth scoreboard was busy. Game on.

Several Protea starts petered out before they could become definitive and South Africa trailed by just under a hundred in reply. Batting second, Aussies contrived their way to 319 on the back of Haddin’s 94 because no-one besides him scored 50, Paul Harris and Jacques Kallis taking three wickets apiece.

It left the match – as they say in the classics – delicately poised. South Africa needed 414 batting last to win, an unlikely but not impossible task. Between them stood Mitchell Johnson and the fact that no-one had yet scored a century in the match.

Johnson had taken 8/61 in the Proteas’ first dig, carrying the Aussie attack with his slingshot pace. At the press conference on the second afternoon, Smith had spoken of Johnson’s “fearsome pace and undercut”. AB de Villiers’ eyes were as large as saucers. The visitors were shellshocked.

But South Africa chased with confidence; Smith scored a ton and Hashim Amla and Kallis fifties. At close on the fourth evening, they were 227/3, with Kallis and De Villiers the not out batsmen.

It was here that I made my terrible journalistic mistake while filing my match report for the Sunday Times. I was used to combative Aussie sides, who won most times and found ways to win when they weren’t. Think Glenn McGrath; think Shane Warne. Think snarl and lip and baggy green swagger.

Subliminally I felt they would blow us away with the second new ball, Johnson repeating his heroics. There was a subtle sub-text in my reporting this as a climb too high. I was wrong.

De Villiers was majestic. He received fine support from JP Duminy playing in his debut Test. Australia lacked a fifth bowler, with Johnson required to carry too much of the load. Their spinner was a fellow called Jason Krejza, who had done well for them in India in their previous series. He took 1/204 in the match and disappeared into the cricket desert.

For the record, De Villiers scored 106 not out, taking four-and-a-half hours to do so. I’m guessing it was among the slower of his Test centuries; Duminy scored a round fifty and thumped the winning runs.

In the following Test in Melbourne, he scored 166, which remained his highest Test score, South Africa going on to win the series 2-1, the first side to do so in Australia for nearly 20 years.

The series brought the Aussies down to earth, no longer a side of immortals. We should see them in this light ahead of Thursday’s opening one-day international at Kingsmead and the three Tests to follow, a team of gifted yet fallible individuals, who lost a Test at home to Bangladesh only two months ago.

For all their high-class pedigree, their batting is fragile. And their bowlers are ageing: Nathan Lyon is 38, Scott Boland 37, Josh Hazlewood 35, Pat Cummins 33.