DEBORAH CURTIS-SETCHELL: Zverev eyes team titles and top ATP ranking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his match against Croatia's Dino Prizmic and qualifying for the Davis Cup.

With the ninth edition of the Laver Cup kicking off at the O2 Arena in London, one has to admire the fact that two of the event’s biggest drawcards — Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton — also competed in the Davis Cup qualifiers, sandwiched between the recent gruelling US Open and the high-paying Laver Cup.

In other words, they are finding the time and energy to rally to the national cause, in the name of pride and patriotism, rather than an alluring pay cheque and despite the risk of picking up any end-of-season injuries.

The latter drawback pertains more to Zverev, who, post lifting his second Major trophy, is now a serious contender to become the 30th ATP No 1 and to wrestle that pole position from current world No 1 Jannik Sinner, who missed the French and US Opens and has been top dog for 90 weeks.

Thus the German can ill afford to miss the pending Asian Swing and ATP Finals, which could prove critical in narrowing the point deficit of 1,800, separating him from the Italian.

Zverev is defending a mere 1,080 points through to the end of the season, whereas Sinner comparatively has to defend a hefty 3,550. That said, neither Zverev nor Shelton gains any points for playing the Davis Cup.

As the current US Open champion, Zverev won both his singles ties against Croatia, catapulting Germany into the final eight, whereas Shelton and compatriot Learner Tien didn’t fare as well against Czechia, falling to Jakub Mensik and Jiri Lehecka, resulting in the US failing to qualify.

The irony is that Zverev was heavily criticised for refusing to play the new Davis Cup format for several years, declaring it “absolute rubbish” and insisting true Davis Cup tennis belongs to traditional home-and-away ties rather than condensed, financially driven neutral events.

“It’s about history, not about money.” Doubtless a responsibility falls on top seeds, specifically world No 1s — to at least attempt to win the Cup once.

Roger Federer did it for Switzerland, Andy Murray for Britain, Rafa Nadal for Spain, Novak Djokovic for Serbia and Sinner for Italy and so too, Zverev has finally answered the call to duty and recognised the need to start behaving like a No 1, if he intends to become one.

Certainly, Germany, as the fourth seeds, have a realistic chance of picking up this year’s trophy, which would add another feather to the German’s already billowing 2026 cap.

An unlikely nation making Davis Cup history this week by becoming the first Asian country to reach the final eight, alongside the big guns is South Korea. A noteworthy feat, considering none of their players are in the top 100.

Five-set tenacity

One shudders at the thought that South Africa, with its great tennis tradition and, once upon a time, staunch line-up of Davis Cup players, is being completely overshadowed by countries with little or no tennis history whatsoever.

Another point Zverev has proved by playing these back-to-back big events is that, contrary to former British No 1 John Lloyd’s insistence during a BBC interview at Queen’s Club that “the best of five-set tennis should be relegated to the history books” and that Majors should revert to best-of-three, five-set matches, not only add huge entertainment value but invariably separate the men from the boys.

Those who have a combination of physical and mental fortitude versus those who do not.

Both Zverev and Shelton were subjected to early epic five-setters in the US Open, yet both prevailed to the final.

I queried former British Davis Cup captain David Lloyd regarding his brother’s controversial comment. His reaction was as emphatic: “I don’t believe John would’ve said that — as far as I know, no tennis player has ever got injured from playing too much tennis — that’s ridiculous.

“In our day (the 70s and 80s) we all used to play five sets, not only in the singles, but doubles and mixed doubles — in all the Majors.”

Clearly five-set tennis didn’t scare Lloyd’s generation and judging by the burgeoning young talent emerging at almost every tournament, Martin Landaluce, Alexander Blokx, and Rafael Jodar, to name but a few — it doesn’t scare the current generation either.

Sadly five-set tennis is over until the Australian Open 2027; however, hopefully the Laver Cup and Davis Cup finale will at least produce closely contested three-set thrillers.

And wherever British No 1s, Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu, are sitting watching, nursing their respective “strains” long may they be straining to get back into the fray of competitive tennis.