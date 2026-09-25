LUKE ALFRED | Zidane’s French honeymoon begins in Turkey

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Although Zinedine Zidane hasn’t played a competitive game of football for 20-odd years, he remains one of football’s much-loved faces.

Such recognition will only increase over the coming months because, after having been named coach of France in July, he coaches the first game of his international managerial career on Friday night against Turkey in Izmir in the Nations League.

It is not being hyperbolic to suggest the tie will be the most scrutinised of the round, Germany’s match against the Netherlands’ (both with new coaches in Germany’s Jürgen Klopp and the Netherlands’ Xavi Hernández), notwithstanding.

France have scandalous riches at their disposal, but the nation feels the defeat by Spain in the World Cup semi-final keenly. The new era begins here.

How could a team who were not only vastly experienced but conspicuously gifted disintegrate so palpably after conceding Mikel Oyarzabal’s first-half penalty? The habitues of Marseille’s cafes, Zidane’s hometown, shake their heads still.

It is hoped that Zizou, twice coach of Real Madrid and vastly decorated in doing so, will address such implosions. And it is hoped that Zidane’s stature will allow him to not only make unpopular decisions but also look Kylian Mbappe in the eye. To be fair but firm; to say things that the supernovas of Les Bleus might not listen to if the words were coming out of a different mouth.

France's Kylian Mbappe. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang)

The accusations following France going a goal down against Spain in Texas were damning. Didier Deschamp, their low-key but well-respected coach, was unable to make a decision. Mbappe was unable to galvanise his team. For 20 minutes France were like sailors paralysed by the shipwreck they knew was about to happen. Spain, meanwhile, went busily about raining on France’s parade.

We all have an image of Zidane. The image is invariably of a kind of liquid blue insinuating himself into the opposition’s half, a lithe, well-balanced playmaker who seldom did wrong. This image tends not to prize initiative, however, and we would do well to remember that Zidane, as well as the silk, could take a game by the scruff of the neck. Many will be hoping that he will bring such enterprise to contemporary France.

In 1998, when Zidane, Deschamps and Laurent Blanc, all of whom were coaches for Les Bleus, were playing in the same national side, France hosted the World Cup. They were a fine side but lacked a striker. For the record, the man in possession was called Stéphane Guivarc’h, and, not to put too fine a point on it, he didn’t really – ahem – chop the garlic. Or, for that matter, drive the Renault.

France played Brazil in the final. They were helped by Ronaldo, then Zidane’s teammate at Real Madrid, having what many now say was an epileptic fit on the eve of the final. Ronaldo, the most dangerous striker in the world at the time, wasn’t originally named in the starting line-up; half an hour later he was. He played with a heavily bandaged knee and struggled.

A hobbled Ronaldo or not, it wasn’t guaranteed that France would win the final as hosts. Until Zidane stepped in, that is. Zidane decided that Guivarc’h wasn’t chopping the garlic, and it could cost the host nation dear. Remember, France had never won a World Cup. And so Zidane, a man generally of the feet rather than the head, scored two inspirational headed goals. France won 3-0 and no-one minded that garlic.

There is another side to Zidane. He famously head-butted Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final and was sent off, later apologising to his teammates as France lost the final. As a young Juventus player, he very occasionally showed a nasty side.

And although he has been wildly successful in his time as Real Madrid coach on two brief but separate occasions, he doesn’t have the experience, say, of a Klopp, a Pep Guardiola or a Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s current coach.

For the time being, this won’t matter. He’s on honeymoon and lives in a sacred light. Soon enough, though, his honeymoon will be over. Only then will we — and the French — see him with focused clarity.