Sascoc reports R26m deficit as Lotto funding disappears

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Revenue was less than half that of the prior year. Picture:

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) reported a R25.67m deficit for the year ending March 31 but was still able to deliver an accumulated surplus of R1.76m.

Revenue sat at R53.78m, less than half the R126.6m for the previous 12-month period, according to the annual financial statements discussed at the Sascoc AGM in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The absence of Lotto funding was a major factor.

Sascoc’s biggest earner was R19.85m from its Bidvest sponsorship, which underpins the Operation Excellence (OpEx) funding programme for Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

The next-biggest contributor was the department of sport, arts & culture with R12.7m, while R10.98m came from the IOC’s top sponsors.

Sascoc also received R3.15m from its Mr Price Sport sponsorship and R2.67m as a travel subsidy for the Commonwealth Games staged in Glasgow from July 24 to August 2.

It is critical that the sector is seen to be doing all it can to be driving sports forward — Lwandile Simelane, Sascoc acting president

Sascoc said it had applied for R57.8m funding from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), which would improve its position in the next financial year.

It received R39.4m from Lotto in 2025, but no Lotto funding was received in the 2026 year because of the NLC’s 12-month cooling-off period, a policy that’s considered counter-productive for Olympic sports, which are supposed to plan on four-year cycles.

Sascoc said in its financials that its cooling-off period ended on March 18. That means the next cooling-off period will likely run at least into the early stages of 2028, arguably the busiest period before the Los Angeles Games later that year.

Sascoc’s biggest expenses were staff costs and total allowances at R22.57m. Salaries came to R19.3m, with six executives earning R11.2m. The CEO earned R3.19m.

Board member allowances came to R3.27m, of which R425,022 was paid to president Barry Hendricks, who was recently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing into governance and safeguarding allegations.

Sascoc invested R6.2m on Olympic and Paralympic athletes through its OpEx programme and a further R4m through the IOC’s Olympic Solidarity programme. It spent R7.4m on sending a team to the Region V Youth Games in Namibia, R5.2m on the African Youth Games in Angola and R2.54m on the World Games in China.

Other notable expenses were R5.8m on advertising, R3.1m on water and electricity, R2.44m on software implementation and subscriptions, as well as R1.74m on meetings, R1.73m on legal costs and R1.6m on consulting fees.

Addressing the Sascoc AGM, acting president Lwandile Simelane said sport was facing several challenges, like funding, infrastructure and safeguarding.

“It is critical that the sector is seen to be doing all it can to be driving sports forward,” she was quoted as saying in a Sascoc press release later. “Our stakeholders — the athletes, the media, partners, sponsors and funders — are all looking at us.”