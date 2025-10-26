Jafta backs Proteas to rise again in World Cup semifinal showdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinalo Jafta says her Proteas teammates are up for the semifinal challenge against England.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta expects SA’s game-changers to step up against England in their Women’s World Cup semifinal in Guwahati on Wednesday (11.30am).

After some encouraging results in which they picked up five consecutive wins over New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Proteas slipped to 97 all out against Australia, who eventually won by seven wickets to finish top of the table.

The win saw the Aussies book a spot in the other semifinal against India in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

For the South Africans, the defeat resurrected the nightmare of their opening round capitulation to England, during which they were dismissed for 69.

Jafta said the team had felt the pain against Australia.

“Yeah, to lose like that, it does hurt,” Jafta said.

“If it doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t mean anything. I think, for us, it’s a time to just reflect. I mean, these are great opportunities to actually get better. We’re always chasing that 1% as a team. We’re facing England [next], and we played them in the first game, and it didn’t turn out the way we wanted.

“But going into that match, we know exactly what to do. We’ve prepped. No game like this makes us a bad squad. It’s just to literally hone in together. The culture has been brilliant. So, we’ve got that bouncebackability.

“I mean, we’ve proved it right before, so what’s stopping us from doing it again?”

And to hit straight back in the do-or-die affair against England, Jafta hinted that SA’s big guns would need to be up for the occasion.

“There’s nothing better than a playoff game. For us as a team, it’s to just assess the conditions. We’ve been to Guwahati before, and it’s just about going out there and expressing [ourselves].

“We’ve seen positive cricket. I mean, in this team, we’ve got game winners. Anyone on any given day can put up their hands. And I think going against England, it’s a good time for that to happen.”

One facet that will need scrutiny from the camp is the ease with which Aussie leg-spinner Alana King sliced through their batting line-up in taking seven wickets for 18 runs.

“Alana is a really intelligent bowler. She knew exactly where to land the ball. Kudos to her. She bowled fantastically well. I think we can just do it and not think too much. If we just go forward and play straight, we should be good.

“A lot of times we played with a cross bat, and we’ve seen it in these conditions. It doesn’t work. I think now going into the playoffs, we must have a clear mind of what we do.”

The game had been in the balance when King was handed the ball, but from 43/2, SA slid to 97 all out. Her first four wickets came before conceding a run.

“I expected it to slide on a little with a bit of the drizzle. I was just happy to extract as much as I could out of the wicket,” King said.