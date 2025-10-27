Conrad urges Proteas to prioritise T20s against Pakistan over World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad wants his team to focus on winning their T20 series against Pakistan and not think too much about places inthe shortest-format World Cup in four months.

He wants his squad to take their Test series momentum into their first T20 international of three against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).

The Proteas T20 squad is made up of fringe players and is missing several experienced players who are being rested before a two-match Test series against India in November.

It provides a chance for some to cement their places for the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, but Conrad has warned against his team looking that far ahead.

“Obviously, there might be guys feeling this presents them with an opportunity to find a spot on that flight to the T20 World Cup,” Conrad said.

“But we try to steer away from that. I mean, there’s also that reality. It might be a dress rehearsal for some; it might be a trial for others. They might feel it.

“We try not to create that sort of situation. It’s a different group of players entirely.

“We’ve only really kept [Dewald] Brevis, Tony [de Zorzi] and Corbin [Bosch] behind.

“The Test side, the guys that are playing in this format as well, have gone home to freshen up for the India challenge.”

It will be the first time SA will take centre stage at the venue in the shorter format, which has only hosted eight T20Is.

The match will be another tough challenge in terms of conditions, Conrad said, despite the Proteas having beaten the same opposition less than a week ago in Rawalpindi.

To counter the Pakistan outfit, who have won four of their games at the venue, Conrad said they had had to rely on information from former players and experience from some of their players who have played in the Pakistan Premier League.

“There’s always the challenge of conditions being different. We come off tours in Australia and England, which are akin to what we know back home,” Conrad said on Monday.

“The good thing is that we’ve got so many players on the staff who have been playing in either league here or coaching in setups where the subcontinent has taken them to.

“There are a few adjustments, but there’s definitely enough intel in terms of what’s required and how we strategise the plans we put in place.

“Coming to Pakistan, the subcontinent, in whatever format, is tough.

“They know their conditions really well, but we’ve also had guys that have played in the PSL and played here before.

“And we’ve also got access to former players who have played here. So we can tap into that as well.

“But we are really chuffed and thrilled that we’ve got some fresh faces, some fresh energies.

“And on everybody’s lips is Quinton de Kock. He’s a breath of fresh air on his own without picking up a bat.

“So, yeah, thrilled to have Quinton around as well,” he said.