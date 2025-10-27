Familar foes Proteas and England focus on third World Cup semifinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tazmin Brits is to open the batting for SA in the semifinal against England.

As good as winning five matches in a row to reach the semifinals was by the Proteas, they are aware that doing so was hardly smooth sailing, which does ensure they’ve maintained an edge going into Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal against England.

“We are getting used to seeing England in the semifinals,” said Proteas opener Tazmin Brits.

The sides are familiar foes, with the Guwahati clash the third semifinal in a row between them at the ODI World Cup. They also met in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup at Newlands in 2022, an outcome that Brits looks back on with fondness and one she hopes will be repeated on Wednesday.

Unlike Australia, who have marched into the playoffs without dropping a match, SA had to recover from what could have been a debilitating loss in their tournament opener, stumbled through some difficult matches against India, Bangladesh and even Sri Lanka — where the rain played havoc — before suffering another crushing defeat to the defending champions.

It has created an atmosphere in the squad where the players are switched on for what will be required against the four-time champions.

A variety of players have dragged the team out of tricky spots in the league phase, but going into the semifinals there are concerns about the lack of wicket-taking in the first power play and the output from the No 4 batters.

Between them Anneke Bosch and Annerie Dercksen have scored 51 runs in seven innings when sharing the load at No 4 or 5. “They’ve not had the tournament they would have wanted,” said Proteas batting coach Baakier Abrahams.

Both have struggled regardless of the position in which the team has found itself. Good starts by Brits and opening partner Laura Wolvaardt have been wasted, and when SA haven’t started well neither Bosch nor Dercksen have been able to solidify the innings and provide a foundation from which the rest can thrive.

“I’m firmly of the opinion they are one game closer to a [good] performance. They don’t look like they’re out of nick, they’re not training poorly in the nets, they’re in good spirits, they’re excited to contribute. If they get the right platform, with their capability they will come to the fore,” said Abrahams.

Unlike head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, the team’s bowling mentor, Dillon du Preez, said it bothered him that SA had not made more of an impact in the wickets column in the power play. Other than the rain-reduced innings for Pakistan, SA have picked up a total of just five wickets in their remaining six round-robin matches.

“Our goal is two wickets in the power play,” said Du Preez. Against India it wasn’t too costly because Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon were able to take wickets, but against Bangladesh SA had to chase a bigger target than they would have wanted in tricky conditions and only ended up winning that match in the final over because of Nadine de Klerk.

“Opposition teams are just trying to see out [Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka] and get out of the power play without damage. It is a concern because you can put teams on the back foot by taking wickets early,” said Du Preez.

Against England that has to be a strong focus for the South Africans, because their middle order has also struggled in the tournament.

Brits is aware that her own form — which was magnificent coming into the tournament but has been erratic since the start — needs to be re-ignited on Wednesday. “I was in my own head a lot in the last few games,” she said. “It’s about assessing the conditions better, maybe giving myself some more time, and showing even more intent.”

*Wednesday’s semifinal will be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 212 from 11am.