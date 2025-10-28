NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas steal Ashes spotlight with Test cricket focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There isn’t much more satisfying for Test cricket’s “smaller” than gate-crashing the Big Three’s marquee events, stealing their thunder and limelight. Kudos to the Proteas for doing exactly that last week.

Nobody is, or should be, pretending that this year’s Ashes series isn’t commanding the fascination of Test cricket lovers around the world. Every Ashes series does, to varying degrees, but this year’s especially so. The result will define the “Bazball” era, the captaincy of Ben Stokes and the era/aura of Brendon McCullum.

The absence of injured Australian captain Pat Cummins for the majority of the series has given England fans renewed hope that Stokes and McCullum will be able to achieve the ultimate target they set for themselves when they joined forces almost three years ago.

If they do, “Bazball” will be commemorated not just as an exciting reinvention of the approach to playing Test cricket, but as an epic success. If they don’t, it might well be remembered as a gimmick and a fad, exciting while it lasted but nothing that would have withstood the test of time. Or the time of Tests.

During every series between the Big Three, there is a “gooseberry”, the one left out. In the second half of November, at the start of the Ashes, it will be India who will be hosting SA at home. The last couple of times that happened, it was humiliating for the tourists. India rampaged past the Proteas on spinning pitches with batsmen unprepared, if not unskilled, for the challenge.

Actually, the real problem was that SA did not have spinners of their own suitably wizened to challenge India’s experienced top six. A young, talented and ambitious Simon Harmer was there in 2017 when the Proteas were mauled but made little impact in an environment where instruction prevailed over intuition. The Indian belief was that the Proteas could forever be sacrificed on Indian “turners”.

But now Harmer has been the most prolific spinner in domestic cricket for the past six years and has now collected 1,000 first-class wickets since his debut in 2013, an astonishing record. He really knows the game now, and his 6/50 was the final nail in Pakistan’s second-Test coffin, which saw the series tied 1-1 in Rawalpindi.

Keshav Maharaj isn’t just the best spinner SA has ever had; he’s top-10 all-time. If he’d played for any other country, his 200 Test wickets would be closer to 400. He is that good and getting better. And then there’s Senuran Muthasamy with his 11/174 in the first Test in Lahore.

India never had to think about that before. Ravichandran Ashwin has retired; Ravindra Jadeja, with respect, is undoubtedly past his prime, and the selectors have mostly been too meek to select the brilliant wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav because it leaves them with a four-man tail (bowlers are supposed to take wickets, not score runs).

Now, with Maharaj and Harmer to the fore, and with 17 wickets between them in their last Test win, India are compelled to rethink their usual approach of preparing spin-friendly pitches.

“If they want to go the ‘conventional’ way, then I believe we have the pace attack for them,” SA coach Shukri Conrad said on Monday. “But we also showed in Pakistan that we have really good spinners who can be competitive in those conditions, so that’s a decision for them to make. We’re not overly fussed about what they come up with.

“But I do believe they will still go the way of backing Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as their best way of winning a Test match and a series against us. But they’ve got a lot to think about when they come to strategising against us.”

There is the little matter of three T20 Internationals and three ODIs to be squeezed into the next 12 days in Pakistan, but all of the key Test players have been rested for those matches in a display of prioritisation which should be cheered.

The first Test starts on Friday, November 14, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which some say is the “real” home of cricket.