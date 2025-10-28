Wolvaardt stresses importance of calm and focus in semifinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World Cup semifinals are no longer a novelty for the Proteas. Wednesday’s match will be their third in the ODI format — all against England — and in the past three T20 competitions, they’ve gone on to win two of the semifinals.

It is from those two matches — albeit a different format — that Laura Wolvaardt hopes her team can draw inspiration when they tackle Nat Sciver-Brunt’s side in their 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal in Guwahati.

At least nine of Wednesday’s starting team were involved in the Proteas’ epic triumph at Newlands two years ago, when SA reached an ICC final for the first time by beating England.

“Hopefully we’ve learned from the two T20 semi victories and stay a bit calmer under pressure,” Wolvaardt said.

Though those experiences are valuable, the SA captain was careful about attaching too much importance to them. The most recent clashes between the sides have favoured England. They came from a match down to win a series in SA last season and bowled the Proteas out for 69 in the opening match of this tournament.

Wolvaardt and the Proteas have fought hard to put that embarrassing loss behind them quickly, winning five matches consecutively, but then suffered another batting implosion in their final round-robin fixture with Australia, when they were dismissed for 97.

Wolvaardt’s response to any concerns about mental scarring was that her players understood why they had lost to the Aussies on Saturday. “We lost wickets and then kept trying to score 350, whereas if we had assessed and got 260 it could still have been game on.”

Thus as far as the South Africans are concerned, the natures of their two worst batting performances of the tournament — on both occasions when batting first — are very different. The depth of Australia’s batting line-up would have weighed on their thinking at the weekend, whereas against England it was just “one of those days”.

Yet, given it’s the same opponent and the same ground as the 69 all out fiasco, Sciver-Brunt is understandably happy to scratch at any lingering scars.

“We can’t go into [the semifinal] expecting it to be the same [as the first match], but if we can get a few wickets early the pressure on them can mount and we can use that to our advantage,” the England captain told the BBC.

The South Africans, meanwhile, have stressed the importance of composure.From a batting perspective that is understanding what would be a par score on the day. “So even if we are in trouble early we can work our way towards a target,” said Wolvaardt.

England’s batting is not as strong as Australia’s and their middle order has been flimsy. It means taking early wickets will be vital, something the Proteas have struggled with in this competition, even though they’ve kept a rein on the scoring.

If one of Marizanne Kapp or Ayabonga Khaka can do damage in the opening power play it will expose an England middle order that could be susceptible to the wiles of Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon.

“My big job as leader is to keep everyone as calm as possible,” said Wolvaardt. “Fifty overs is a very long time and [though] it’s easy to let the pressure of a semifinal get to you, it’s still just a game of cricket. There’ll be ups and downs and the team that rides those waves the best will come out on top.”