Guwahati Test to swap tea and lunch breaks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Temba Bavuma is back from injury to lead SA against India.

Bengaluru — Cricket tradition is being turned upside down in Guwahati, where the India and SA players will take tea before lunch in the second Test due to the region’s early sunrise and sunset.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has taken the unusual step of reversing the normal refreshment order for the second Test starting on November 22, which will be Guwahati’s first-ever Test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The decision was driven by the early sunrise and fast-fading light in northeast India.

‘Practical decision’

“It is a practical decision,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who hails from Guwahati, told cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

“In winter, sunrise and sunset are very early here in northeast India. By 4pm the [day]light recedes and you can’t play much after. Because of that we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9am.“

The match will begin half an hour earlier than usual for red-ball Tests in India. The first Test in Kolkata from November 14-18 begins at 9.30am local time, but the revised schedule for the second test will have the toss at 8.30am before a 9am start.

The first session will be played until 11am, when players have a 20min tea break. Lunch will be taken between 1.20pm and 2pm, with the final session wrapping up by 4pm.

The teams will have key players returning, with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant set to make his comeback from a foot fracture, while SA skipper Temba Bavuma is back in the squad after recovering from a calf injury.

India are third in the World Test Championship, while defending champions SA are fourth.

Reuters