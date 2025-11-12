India eye home dominance as SA begin two-Test challenge in Kolkata

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shubman Gill will captain India in the series against SA. Reuters

New Delhi — India will look to reprise their home template of big first-innings totals and sustained spin in the short two-Test series against SA beginning in Kolkata on Friday.

Shubman Gill’s side sit third in the World Test Championship rankings after beginning their 2025-27 cycle with a 2-2 draw in England followed by a 2-0 sweep at home against the West Indies.

Reigning world champions SA forced a 1-1 draw in Pakistan, but the squad, despite being bolstered by the return of their fit-again skipper Temba Bavuma, can expect a sterner test in the eastern Indian cities of Kolkata and Guwahati.

India will back their top order to counter the new-ball threat posed by SA’s Kagiso Rabada-led pace battery.

In India’s top order, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s belligerence complements the calmness of his opening partner KL Rahul or captain Gill.

Their middle order has been reinforced by the return of their first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, also creating a selection dilemma in the process.

In Pant’s absence, Dhruv Jurel impressed with the bat and gloves against the West Indies as well as in domestic cricket to retain his place.

“I don’t think you can leave him out for this Test,” India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters on Wednesday, hinting they might sacrifice all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to accommodate Pant.

“Given the way Dhruv’s gone in the past six months, scoring two hundreds in Bangalore last week, he’s certain to play this week.”

As for dealing with the likes of Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi, India would hope a combination of spin, low bounce and reverse swing would once again do the trick.

Jasprit Bumrah’s mastery with the new and old ball will test SA, who have eight players in their ranks with no experience of playing a Test in India.

They will also be wary of India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who appears to have finally found his groove and backing from his team in the long format.

The selection of three specialist spinners and batter Zubayr Hamza suggests the importance of spin is not lost on SA, who remain upbeat about their chances.

SA head coach Shukri Conrad said most of their players were familiar with the local conditions, thanks to their Indian Premier League stints.

“I certainly believe it does make it slightly easier for us to adapt to conditions,” Conrad told reporters at Eden Gardens.

“I’m expecting an evenly fought contest. It’s still going to be helluva difficult. But we’re quite confident that we can make history of our own here and even go on to win in India.”

Reuters