Jansen delivers all-around dominance for Proteas to devastate India

Marco Jansen had the India batters in all kinds of trouble on the third day of the second Test.

Marco Jansen wasn’t wearing a cape, but he did produce a superhero display in the second Test in Guwahati, adding a six-wicket haul and diving catch to a first innings 93 with the bat.

South Africa finished Monday’s third day on 26/0, stretching their lead to 314 runs, with Jansen becoming the fourth South African to grab a five-wicket haul in India, finishing with 6/48 from 19.5 overs.

“There was a nice pace and bounce,” he said. “Our spinners did a good job of holding them when nothing was happening and then I was able to take advantage.”

Jansen can appear to be a loping, laid-back character, but the competitive fire burns white-hot in the 25-year-old, and this Test has offered the perfect example thereof. It was his counter-attack with the bat on Sunday — in partnership with Senuran Muthusamy — that gave the Proteas’ innings much-needed momentum.

He admitted he had to let off steam in his hotel room on Sunday night after missing out on a century by seven runs, but his mood was lightened by the manner in which he delivered with the ball.

As the team’s primary fast bowler, his overs were always going to be crucial, with his height allowing him to use the steepling bounce available at the Barsapara Stadium. The bouncer on a slow pitch can sometimes be harder to face than on a lightning Wanderers deck, and when it is bowled with the sort of accuracy Jansen delivered on Monday, the damage can be fatal.

Three Indian batters couldn’t get on top of bouncers from Jansen, and two others were undone by scrambled minds, unwilling to face the barrage.

It led to a stunning collapse before and after the tea interval in which the home team lost six wickets in 11 overs for the addition of only 27 runs.

Importantly, Jansen’s use of the short ball was judicious. That preyed on the minds of the Indian batters, particularly Dhruv Jurel, who came into the series as the in-form batter but has twice been dismissed miscuing the pull shot. On Monday, in attempting to attack Jansen, he top-edged the ball to midwicket

Rishabh Pant’s dismissal looked even worse; he too tried to attack Jansen and charged down the wicket swinging wildly but could only edge the ball to Kyle Verreynne.

Ravi Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and later Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t get on top of the bounce.

South Africa’s catching was the other highlight of the third day, with Aiden Markram equalling Graeme Smith’s South African record with five catches in the innings, which included a magnificent diving effort moving to his right from second slip to end Nitish’s stay at the crease.

Jansen took an important one too, throwing himself forward at backward point to claim the important wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had played well to score 58 — his first half-century against the Proteas.

But his dismissal illustrated just one of the problems India’s batters will face in their second innings. Simon Harmer, who picked up 3/64, got the ball to dip, bounce and spin, which Jaiswal couldn’t control.

There was a similar dismissal for Washington Sundar, India’s second-highest scorer with 48, which the left-hand batter edged to Markram at slip.

“The pitch is definitely starting to turn and we hope it will do that more on days four and five,” Jansen said.

Temba Bavuma briefly mulled whether to enforce the follow-on after India were bowled out in the last session for 201, giving the Proteas a 288-run lead. The poor light in the final session did make batting difficult for the openers against Bumrah, and the South African captain momentarily weighed up whether to use those conditions against an Indian batting line-up lacking confidence.

But ultimately that would have opened the door for the home side. Batting again allows the Proteas to take firm control of the match, and a declaration at lunch on the fourth day will be the main goal on Tuesday, as the pitch continues to deteriorate.