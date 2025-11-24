Rahul to captain India in Gill’s absence, Pant returns for Proteas ODI series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KL Rahul will captain India in the ODI series against the Proteas. File photo

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will lead the Indian cricket team in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting next Sunday, as regular captain Shubman Gill remains sidelined with a neck injury.

Gill suffered the injury while batting in the first Test earlier this month in Kolkata, and was ruled out of the ongoing second Test, with Rishabh Pant taking over as captain in his absence.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batter like Rahul, was also named in the 50-over squad by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Sunday and will hope to play his first match in the format since August 2024.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to the squad too, after scoring a hundred and a half-century while playing for India A earlier this month. The 28-year-old has not played an ODI since December 2023.

India will play three ODIs against South Africa between November 30 and December 6 before the two teams face off in five Twenty20 matches.

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

Reuters