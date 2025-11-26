Bavuma says Proteas coach Conrad will have to answer for ‘grovel’ comment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma has made no excuses for Shukri Conrad’s “grovel” remarks, saying the head coach will have to answer for them soon.

Conrad endured a flood of criticism from ex-players and online after claiming South Africa timed their declaration on the fourth day of the second Test, won by 408 runs by the Proteas on Wednesday’s day 5, because they wanted India “to really grovel”.

The remark rekindled memories of former England captain Tony Greig’s comment ahead of a series against the West Indies in 1976. The West Indies felt it was an insult with racial undertones. Though no-one is accusing Conrad of racism, many in the cricket fraternity felt his comments lacked class.

“Shukri is close to 60 years old, he’s got a wealth of experience behind him. He will at some point speak to those comments,” Bavuma said.

Though the series with India was not a heated one, Bavuma made reference to an insult directed at him by Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in the first Test about his height as an example of a comment that they would regret making.

“We understand the magnitude and intensity of the series as a team, and I think what I have seen in this series, there have been times where certain guys have crossed the lines. That’s not to say the coach has crossed the line, but those are things that happen within the game. He’ll have an opportunity to speak more to that,” Bavuma added.

Former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn said he was disappointed with Conrad’s comments.

“There are certain things you just don’t say. There’s stigma attached to it. It just wasn’t necessary. South Africa were in such a dominant position — saying nothing is enough. I’m just not on that boat,” Steyn, who was part of the television commentary team for the series in India, said before the start of Wednesday’s play.

“Maybe I pick up his tone now - it’s not as harsh as Tony Greig’s. But that doesn’t matter. You just don’t use words like that. Toss it. You don’t have to say it. That’s disappointing. Sorry, Shukri, but that’s disappointing.”

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble shared Steyn’s sentiments.

“There’s history attached to this. Fifty years ago, an England captain used the same phrase against the great West Indies side and we all know what followed,” said Kumble, who played 132 Tests and has long been an advocate for fair play.

“Humility is most important at such times. I certainly didn’t expect this from the coach or the support staff. When you’re winning, the first thing is to stay humble, not say something like this at a press conference.”