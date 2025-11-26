India and Pakistan set for high-stakes T20 World Cup showdown in Colombo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in their 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in June 2024.

Bengaluru — Archrivals India and Pakistan will clash in a politically charged Twenty20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said as it announced the draw on Tuesday.

The 20-team tournament will be played across eight venues — five in India and three in Sri Lanka — between February 7 and March 8, the ICC said.

New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and the United Arab Emirates make up Group D.

The schedule for ICC Men's T20WorldCup 2026 is here!



The matches and groups were unveiled at a gala event in Mumbai led by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and with new tournament ambassador and Indian team captains Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur in attendance.



— T20 World Cup November 25, 2025

Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka because of their soured political relations with India.

The March 8 final is scheduled for the western Indian city of Ahmedabad but would be moved to Colombo if Pakistan reach it.

A military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May overshadowed the subsequent Asia Cup, in which India refused to accept the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan’s interior minister.

The teams in the tournament have been divided into five groups of four, with the top two advancing to the Super Eight phase. The top four in that will qualify for the semifinals.

Defending champions India will begin their Group A campaign against the US in Mumbai on February 7.

Sri Lanka and Australia are in Group B, which also includes Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

England and West Indies, both twice winners, will face first-timers Italy and Asian sides Bangladesh and Nepal in Group C.