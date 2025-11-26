Cricket

India and Pakistan set for high-stakes T20 World Cup showdown in Colombo

Political tensions loom as rivals meet February 15 in expanded subcontinental tournament

Reuters Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in their ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan in their 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in June 2024. (Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Bengaluru — Archrivals India and Pakistan will clash in a politically charged Twenty20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said as it announced the draw on Tuesday.

The 20-team tournament will be played across eight venues — five in India and three in Sri Lanka — between February 7 and March 8, the ICC said.

New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and the United Arab Emirates make up Group D.

Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka because of their soured political relations with India.

The March 8 final is scheduled for the western Indian city of Ahmedabad but would be moved to Colombo if Pakistan reach it.

A military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May overshadowed the subsequent Asia Cup, in which India refused to accept the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan’s interior minister.

The teams in the tournament have been divided into five groups of four, with the top two advancing to the Super Eight phase. The top four in that will qualify for the semifinals.

Defending champions India will begin their Group A campaign against the US in Mumbai on February 7.

Sri Lanka and Australia are in Group B, which also includes Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

England and West Indies, both twice winners, will face first-timers Italy and Asian sides Bangladesh and Nepal in Group C.

