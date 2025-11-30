India powers past SA in ODI thriller on Kohli’s record-extending ton

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Virat Kohli’s record-extending 52nd one-day international century laid the groundwork for India’s 17-run win over South Africa on Sunday, getting the hosts off to a winning start in their three-match series after the visitors swept the tests last week.

Former captains Kohli (135) and Rohit Sharma (57), who have retired from Tests and Twenty20 internationals, delighted the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run partnership for the second wicket, helping India post 349/8 on a batting-friendly track.

South Africa got off to a terrible start with Harshit Rana sending back Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock for ducks before Arshdeep Singh got Aiden Markram (7) to edge it to keeper Rahul in the fifth over to make it 11/3.

But Matthew Breetzke (72) and Marco Jansen (70 off 39) got South Africa back in the game, getting them to 227/5 before Kuldeep Yadav (4/68) got them both out in the 34th over.

South Africa needed 50 to win from the last six overs with two wickets left, but the Indian bowlers did not allow Corbin Bosch and Nandre Burger a single boundary for the next two overs, forcing Burger to risk it with a big swing that got him caught by the keeper.

Bosch (67 off 51) completed his maiden 50, but his heroic stand ended in the last over when he got caught trying to hit big, ending South Africa’s innings at 332.

The two teams face off again on Wednesday in Raipur.

Reuters