Labuschagne backs Khawaja in opening order debate

Sydney — Marnus Labuschagne has backed Usman Khawaja ahead of the second Ashes Test and made it clear he will not be moving back up the order even if Australia decides to drop the struggling opener.

Khawaja was troubled by back spasms during Australia’s dramatic victory over England in the series opener in Perth, failing to open either innings and contributing only two runs to his team’s cause.

Travis Head’s match-winning century as Khawaja’s replacement as opener has reinvigorated the debate over the top of the Australian order, but Labuschagne bridled on Monday when asked if he had any advice for the left-hander.

“I don’t think he needs advice,” Labuschagne told reporters at Brisbane’s Gabba, where the second Test starts on Thursday.

“He’s 38; he’s been around the block a long time… He’s an amazing player.

“And the way he’s gone about his game, the way he’s gone from a No 3 to a No 4 and then to open the batting, and the way he’s done that and navigated some tricky scenarios. He’s just been awesome.

“So I don’t have any advice for him on it, because… in first-class [cricket] this year, he’s batted beautifully. The way he’s been batting is awesome.“

Ironically, the heated debate about Australia’s opening partnership over the 22 months since David Warner retired from Tests has previously focused entirely on who should bat not in Khawaja’s place, but with him.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith have filled the gap left by Warner on a temporary basis, but the 31-year-old suggested on Monday that the time for such experiments was over, whatever was decided about Khawaja.

“I think we can pretty much be sure that Steve or I won’t open,” he said.

Labuschagne, who normally bats at No 3, was dropped from the Test side during the tour of the West Indies in June and July after a poor run of form, only to storm back into the team with a string of centuries in domestic cricket.

In Perth, he scored a modest nine runs in the opening innings before securing his 24th Test half-century in the company of Head to get Australia across the line for an eight-wicket victory.

“I took a lot away from that,” he said. “To be able to go out there and finish the game off, build that partnership with Trav and be able to play some really free-flowing cricket was really exciting.”

At the same time, England fast bowler Brydon Carse said his team have firm plans to counter the threat posed by Head after the Australian made a blistering century at the top of the order to set up an eight-wicket win in the Ashes series opener in Perth.

Head told reporters he was prepared to reprise that role, but Carse said the visitors will be ready regardless of who comes out to bat early.

“I think that was a phenomenal knock by a high-quality player,” Carse said on Monday. “If he does open the batting again, we’ve got set plans we’ll look to use.

”But again, I don’t think anything changes from a mindset thing. He had an incredible day out that afternoon… whatever we’re presented with, we’ll stick to our plans.“

England are looking to hit back after their eight-wicket defeat inside two days in Perth, where Carse took five wickets in a losing cause.

There are concerns over Mark Wood’s fitness ahead of the Test, but Carse said the bowling unit would be settled even if his fellow pacer were deemed unfit for the day-night, pink-ball Test.

“I’ll still be adaptable to whatever the situation brings,” the 30-year-old said.