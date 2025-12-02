England bring in Jacks for Wood in second Ashes Test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Will Jacks will earn his third Test cap three years after his second.

Sydney — Spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks will replace paceman Mark Wood in an otherwise unchanged England side for the second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane later this week, the team said on Tuesday.

Wood experienced soreness in his left knee after the series opener in Perth, which Australia won by eight wickets inside two days to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England believe Jacks is ready for another opportunity with the red ball.

“Everyone knows what a brilliant cricketer he is,” batter Ollie Pope told reporters. “The way he’s grown over the last few years, we’ve seen his white-ball game really go forward. It’s a great opportunity for his red-ball game too.

“He’s got that style of spin bowling where he can get some bounce and turn off the pitch, and everyone has seen the skills he has in the white-ball format. He can take on a really good attack.“

Even if he failed to take a wicket, the 35-year-old Wood’s pace was a huge plus for England in the first innings in Perth, but his health was always in question given he missed the entire home summer because of a problem with the same knee.

The inclusion of Jacks for his first Test since he won his second cap in Pakistan in 2022 marks a move away from the four-pronged pace attack that England put out in Perth, even though the Gabba is known for its fast, bouncy surface.

Though Jacks took 6/161 on his Test debut in Pakistan three years ago, he is better known for his prowess with the bat and will be expected to stiffen the bottom end of England’s batting order.

Zak Crawley has retained his spot at the top of the England batting order — despite picking up a pair in Perth — a decision that is consistent with the view of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes that the tourists should stick to their guns.

Pope said, however, that England may have to soak up some pressure in the second Test, a day-nighter that gets under way in Brisbane on Thursday.

“There’s different ways you can skin a cat if you want to be successful,” he added.

“It’s trying to make sure you’re putting the bowler under some pressure, but at the same time trying to absorb it as much as you can when a bowler is in a good rhythm.

“We know Australia have a good record here. But at the same time, we saw West Indies went and turned them over last time, so we take that as a bit of a positive.“

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Test by a back problem. The 38-year-old will not be replaced in the squad, raising the likelihood that Travis Head will stay at the top of the order after his brilliant innings of 123 as a makeshift opener in Perth.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.