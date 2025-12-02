Van Niekerk cannot wait to contribute to Proteas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dané van Niekerk described renewing her acquaintance with international cricket as “crazy”.

The former national captain is set to return to the Proteas starting line-up for the first time in four years, for South Africa’s two limited-overs series against Ireland that starts in Cape Town on Friday.

“It’s scary to think it is four years; it feels like a lifetime ago,” she said about her last appearance in green and gold in the West Indies in September 2021.

“Who would have thought? If you asked me six months ago if I thought I’d be here, I’d probably say ‘no’, just with everything that has happened.”

After talks with national teams director Enoch Nkwe and Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi last year, the 32-year-old Van Niekerk has been welcomed back into the squad.

Mashimbyi noted her solid performances last year for Western Province, for whom Van Niekerk had signed to help provide experience. After chatting to her, Mashimbyi encouraged her to keep playing domestically, believing she still had plenty to offer the national team.

Even so, Van Niekerk admits, she wasn’t sure about a possible international recall before the start of this season, but her form for WP has led to a renewed sense of belief.

In her past five domestic innings in T20s and one-day games, Van Niekerk has scored 67, 40, 81*, 51* and 10*. “From where I was to where I am now, I’m pretty damn proud,” she said.

“We want to have a big squad to choose from. We need the depth. Injuries happen, so you need to make sure you have enough from a squad point of view,” said Mashimbyi about Van Niekerk’s recall.

“I want to give confidence and repay those who have performed domestically. I hope they don’t feel pressure because they’re here [in the Proteas squad]; they have to do what they have been doing,” he added.

Besides her own form, Van Niekerk understands the value she brings as an older head, with almost 200 international matches under her belt with numerous appearances in franchise leagues in Australia and England.

“Whichever way in a positive manner that I can contribute will be fantastic,” she said. A lot of things have changed since I was last around, for the good. The intensity is through the roof,” said Van Niekerk, nursing sore hands from a training session on Monday.

She has remained in close contact with the squad, whether through her wife, Marizanne Kapp, or some of the close friendships she still maintains with teammates. The team’s success in the past three years has included runners-up finishes at the past two T20 World Cups and an appearance in the final of the ODI World Cup against India last month. That has further fuelled Van Niekerk’s desire to be part of the next T20 World Cup tournament in England next year.

“There will always be the feeling, ‘oh, I wish I was there’. Who wouldn’t feel that? Any person watching would love to walk out to face India in India in a World Cup final. Those are moments you live for. This team is due a World Cup win, and whether I am part of it doesn’t matter.

“It would be easy to say ‘I want to prove a point and show people I’m still Dané van Niekerk’, or whatever; the main thing is to prove something to myself. To tick the boxes I want to tick, and I know if I do that, then I will contribute to the team, hopefully in winning situations.”