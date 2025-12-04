Proteas women take centre stage in a thin South African summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas women, after a stellar showing in reaching the final at the ODI World Cup, get centre stage on Friday in a South African cricket season that is mostly devoid of international action.

With the men still in India for another two weeks, Laura Wolvaardt’s side have the local spotlight all to themselves, albeit the opposition, Ireland, remain a relative minnow on the world stage.

A series with India, England or Australia would have been a more attractive offering for local enthusiasts, who must make do with a summer that contains no Test matches, the men only scheduled to play three T20 Internationals — reduced from five — against the West Indies at the end of January.

Even this series against the Irish holds no particular importance, as it’s not part of the ICC Women’s Championship — which determines the automatic qualifiers for the 2029 World Cup — and it’s also seven months away from the next ICC tournament — the T20 World Cup in England.

But the Proteas get to play at home, which Wolvaardt mentioned is a refreshing change from having to deal with 50,000 people in India cheering “against us”, as happened in the World Cup final.

Cricket SA have made sure all the big names are present for the series. Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp were all forced to shorten their stints in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. And the biggest storyline of the series is the return of former captain Dane van Niekerk, who reversed her decision to retire from the international game earlier this year.

“She’s been great so far,” Wolvaardt said of the 32-year-old. “She seems like she’s really prepared to do what she can for the team. She’s got a lot of knowledge and is a smart cricketer. She has more to offer the team than just her skills. She captained for a lot of years, and it will be nice to bounce ideas off her.”

It has been four years since Wolvaardt and Van Niekerk shared a change-room, and the dynamic over the next fortnight will be intriguing. “She brings a lot of energy to the group, and she’s quite vocal on the field. She seems to be enjoying being back.”

Van Niekerk was a demanding captain, who occasionally rubbed teammates up the wrong way, but the expectations she created among the players laid the foundation for the success Wolvaardt has enjoyed as skipper in the past few years.

However, Van Niekerk has acknowledged that the team environment is different, and in 2025, the current Proteas side is very much Wolvaardt’s. Through her performances on the field, highlighted by two magnificent performances in the semifinal and the final at the World Cup, Wolvaardt made it clear she was the team’s best player.

Wolvaardt’s leadership also faces an interesting test regarding how she will manage Van Niekerk and Kapp, two big personalities who are also married to each other.

“They are good at keeping their professional lives professional. If you walked into the change-room, you wouldn’t say they are married. They’re good at keeping that separate from cricket. I don’t think it bothers anyone,” Wolvaardt said.

South Africa have dominated Ireland in the 18 years since the sides first met. The Irish have managed just three wins in 33 T20s and ODIs.

Wolvaardt knows her team is the favourite and will take the opportunity to experiment with personnel and combinations with an eye on the T20 World Cup in the UK next June. Along with that is the prospect of playing on home soil for the first time this year, which includes starting the series at Newlands on Friday.

“It’s the first time we are playing here since that [2022] World Cup final. At the time, when the venue was sold out, I was hoping we’d have a lot more cricket here than we’ve had,” Wolvaardt said.