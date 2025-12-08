Warriors aim for seamless shift to four-day format after dramatic T20 title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warriors coach Robin Peterson is confident his team have the mental agility to make the switch to the first-class game after the high of winning the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge title in Paarl last Sunday.

The Eastern Cape franchise will pick up their campaign in CSA’s 4-Day Series competition with an away fixture against the North West Dragons in Potchefstroom, starting on Tuesday.

It promises to be a testing encounter against a team who have risen to the top of the log with 80.16 points after winning three of their four matches.

They have had more time to prepare than the Warriors, who were involved in a dramatic T20 final against Boland, which tested the emotions to the limit.

However, after that game, which the Warriors won in a super over, Peterson said the players were already beginning to focus on the four-day game, which was next on their agenda.

“Of course, there was some celebration, but the guys were pretty focused on knowing they had to switch their attention to the four-day series, so they should be ready for this clash against North West.”

Peterson will also be hoping that the experience gained during the T20 Challenge will stand them in good stead. There were moments in the final when they seemed to have blown their chances, but that they came through in the heat of battle will have lifted their self-belief.

A player such as left-arm fast bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda put his hand up when it came to bowling the super over, and the composure he showed marks him as a player to watch.

Nonetheless, Peterson acknowledged they would have to make a quick transition to four-day cricket, especially against a team that would be ready to take advantage of playing in familiar conditions.

The Warriors will benefit from the presence of national player Senuran Muthusamy after his outstanding exploits in the series win over India, but the quality of support he receives from his teammates will be equally important.

With two wins in four matches and two draws, the Warriors made an encouraging start to the season and are now fourth on the log.

It is a slightly disruptive time for all the teams because the domestic competitions take a break after this week for the SA20 tournament.

Still, the Warriors camp will be able to enjoy their Christmas dinner just that much more if they can come out of this clash with their position on the log enhanced.

But they will need to show all the character and concentration at their disposal to quell the fire-breathing Dragons.

Warriors squad: Jordan Hermann, Litheko Modiri, Sinethemba Qeshile, Muhammad Manack, Matthew de Villiers (capt), Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, JP King, Duanne Olivier, Kerwin Mungroo, Matthew Boast, Wesley Bedja, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Thomas Kaber

Standings (after four matches): North West 80.16, Dolphins 74.56, Boland 67.88, Warriors 67.64, Lions 66.80, Western Province 43.48, Tuskers 39.38, Titans 25.22.