NEIL MANTHORP: Van Niekerk’s seamless return highlights cultural shift in Proteas women’s setup

After South Africa’s 2007 men’s World Cup campaign ended with a crushing semifinal defeat to Australia, a squad member said the team had been plagued by a “toxic culture” in which “four players stood on the bridge of the ship controlling everything, while the rest of us were kept below decks”.

That player was Roger Telemachus, who didn’t play a single match during the tournament, and he was referring to the quartet of Graeme Smith, Mark Boucher, Jacques Kallis and Justin Kemp. And it created quite a stir, as you can imagine.

Poor culture and unwelcoming, intimidating atmospheres within sports change rooms are mostly created inadvertently. Those “responsible” are often unaware of the discomfort experienced by some of their teammates.

Ebullient, confident sportsmen and women don’t always remember to include the quiet, shy ones. Smith learnt that lesson in 2007 and became an infinitely improved captain.

There was a “problem” of sorts in the Proteas women’s camp several years ago, but, given the shamefully limited coverage of the women’s game at the time, it remained little more than an unconfirmed rumour to those of us outside the inner circle.

But it was obvious the immensely likeable and equally talented former captain, Dane van Niekerk, might not have been as inclusive as some might have liked. Her return to international cricket this weekend was seamless, on and off the field. She smashed 62 runs from just 27 balls in the first two T20Is against Ireland, and if there were any concerns about her integration after four years out of the team, they were happily quashed.

“She’s been great so far. It looks like she just wants to contribute in any way she can,” said captain Laura Wolvaardt. “She has a lot of knowledge and is a very smart cricketer.”

And the personality bits? “She brings a lot of energy to the group, she’s normally vocal and loud. We can definitely use that.”

Off the field, it seems, Wolvaardt also enjoys the contrast: “Every team needs a mix of people and personalities. If everyone was as quiet as me, it would be quite a boring dressing room. She’s quite a joker as well, which has been good for vibes, so hopefully that can continue.”

Like the majority of women cricketers, Wolvaardt is perfectly happy answering potentially “awkward” questions. Like: “Is it a challenge for you having [married] Van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp in the team together?”

“Not at all. They obviously played together for very many years, and they’re very good at keeping their professional lives professional. If you walked into the change room you certainly wouldn’t know they were married, they’re very good at keeping that separate from cricket,” Wolvaardt said.

Long-serving all-rounder Sune Luus referenced the change in the team during Van Niekerk’s four years away after five years as captain: “To have her back is cool for everyone; she brings a lot of experience. But as a team we have also evolved a lot. We have new values and a whole new structure, so I think it’s also for her to adapt to that and the new brand of cricket we’re playing,” Luus said.

“She’s done that brilliantly and she and coach Mandla [Mashimbyi] seem to have a good relationship, so I think there’s something very good brewing over there.”

Wolvaardt credited Mashimbyi for some of the change: “He’s been really good with the environment and team culture; he’s really big on that. Being good people before being good cricketers is very important for him. It feels like it’s the tightest this group has ever been. Seven weeks in India at the World Cup can get a bit ”tense" when you’re all locked up together, but it was flawless and effortless. So, from a culture point of view, he’s brought a lot to the group.

It’s vital to remember that Smith and Van Niekerk were in their mid-to late 20s if and when there were divisions among the players in their squads. Not many leaders have the necessary skills at that age to fill in the cracks.

The wiser, older, power-hitting Dane van Niekerk may be just what Wolvaardt’s team require to take the final step after reaching, and losing, three successive World Cup finals.