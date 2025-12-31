Miller and Mokoena combine for Royals to end Sunrisers’ perfect start

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paarl Royals captain David Miller pulls a delivery in their Betway SA20 win against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

In a dramatic showdown at St George’s Park, Paarl Royals captain David Miller upended the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s New Year’s Eve festivities, delivering a thrilling performance that secured his team’s first win of the Betway SA20 season.

Miller struck an impressive, unbeaten 71 runs off just 38 balls, leading the Royals to chase down the Sunrisers’ total of 149 all out with only two balls and five wickets to spare.

Royals found themselves in deep trouble early on, with Sunrisers fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje blowing away the visitors’ top order. Jansen claimed his 50th SA20 wicket in the process.

Royals stumbled to a precarious 35/4, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann and Kyle Verreynne all back in the pavilion.

It was at this critical juncture Miller stepped up to guide his side through the turmoil. Showing off all his experience, the Proteas batter forged a pivotal partnership with rising star Keagan Lion-Cachet, who contributed a commendable 45 runs off 40 deliveries.

The duo shared a 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket, turning the tide for the Royals, with Lion-Cachet falling just short of the finish line.

The St George’s Park crowd, who were baying for a miracle and a dramatic Super Over, had their hopes dashed when Lewis Gregory delivered a fateful wide that confirmed the Royals’ victory.

Earlier, the Royals delivered yet another teenage starlet with Nqobani Mokoena producing a four-star performance in just his second SA20 appearance. The 19-year-old seamer claimed career-best figures of 4/34, which included the golden wicket of Quinton de Kock in the Powerplay.

Jonny Bairstow (33) and Jordan Hermann (47) tried to keep the Sunrisers’ innings afloat, but Mokoena kept on striking along with Ottneil Baartman enjoying a happy return to his former hunting ground with figures of 3/36.

The Sunrisers remain at the top of the SA20 table with 10 points heading into New Year, while the Royals jumped off the basement.

SA20