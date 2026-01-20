NEIL MANTHORP | Cricket SA’s governance gains may fall short of target

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On the field the major teams have been struggling this season, while some, like Boland, have been thriving, says the writer.

In June 2021, after much angst and wrangling while under threat of suspension from the sport, art & culture minister, Cricket South Africa (CSA) finally agreed to appoint a board of directors with a majority of independent members.

It was a landmark decision, and the result has been an exponential improvement in the mother body’s corporate and financial governance.

The structure of the domestic game, however, is beyond the remit of the executive board and remains under the control of CSA’s Members’ Council, the once all-powerful body comprising the presidents of the 15 provincial unions. They recently oversaw the decision to maintain the status quo of two divisions with promotion and relegation.

At the most recent CEOs’ meeting, the men who actually run the unions and have an understanding of business voted on an addendum — promotion and relegation would remain with the proviso that every union was financially solvent and had the facilities and infrastructure to sustain first division cricket. It was adopted unanimously and included the vote of CSA’s CEO, Pholetsi Moseki.

Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The proposal was sent to the Members’ Council for ratification but was rejected by 10 votes to three. Only 13 unions voted, as Northern Cape and Border — both bankrupt and under CSA administration — are excluded from voting. The outcome reflected presidents closing ranks to protect their suspended colleagues.

The Titans have produced more star players than any other union and, at one stage, supplied as many as 15 players to the national team, the SA A team and other emerging squads — which now play and tour during the height of the home summer rather than during the off-season. The Lions and Dolphins aren’t far behind with 11 and 10 players, respectively.

With their best players often unavailable, these unions have consequently struggled for points and face the possibility of relegation.

What sense would there be in Centurion Park, the Wanderers and Kingsmead — three of the country’s major Test venues and hosts to SA20 franchises — being without a team in the first division of the domestic game? What would their sponsors think — and do? How would those unions maintain their facilities when CSA want them for internationals?

Equally absurd is the notion, however unlikely, that a union so incompetent that it has been officially excluded from the national game could be promoted. Or that teams without any meaningful clubs or even facilities — Mpumalanga and Limpopo — could be promoted.

Of course, cricket needs to be played and promoted in these regions — especially Border — but that does not mean they should have a professional union. There simply aren’t sufficient funds (or, apparently, competent administrators) to maintain them.

Encourage young players at school and club level and, when they show talent, encourage or even facilitate their move to one of the major centres. That’s the economic reality of sport in 95% of the world.

Cricket has changed more in the last five years than in the previous 50 and continues to change. Now more than ever it requires dynamic administrators with vision.

Just as the majority of unions rely on “handouts” from national headquarters, CSA relies on handouts from the International Cricket Council, which relies on its income from broadcast rights. The current rights holders have been honest and forthright enough to admit that the next cycle, from 2027, will see a drop in price which could be as high as 30%.

Moseki says that CSA is nowhere near the R200m in cost-cutting it needs to implement just to break even in the next two years. Domestic fixtures have been cut to the bare minimum — the next move is for teams to play only their nearest neighbours and travel by minibus.

Privatise domestic competitions

Cricket has changed more in the last five years than in the previous 50 and continues to change. Now more than ever it requires dynamic administrators with vision. Why is the SA20 so successful? Because it is a private enterprise run as a business, the polar opposite of the way the Members’ Council sees the world.

Here’s a thought: privatise South Africa’s domestic competitions. Sponsors and advertisers around the world will confirm that 50-over cricket remains one of the most efficient billboards in world sport.

In South Africa, PitchVision streams domestic matches around the world and there is an audience. Yet CSA cannot attract a sponsor. So, why not “sell” domestic cricket? Somebody will be prepared make a go of it.