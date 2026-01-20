Proteas sweat on fitness of Miller and Ferreira

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paarl Royals captain David Miller hopes to recover in time for Thursday's SA20 Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings, after picking up a groin injury.

Injuries to the World Cup-bound Proteas have taken some of the focus off the SA20 playoffs, which feature three teams that have reached the stage in all four editions but exludes the defending champions.

Shukri Conrad is anxiously awaiting medical updates on two key players, David Miller and Donovan Ferreira.

The initial prognosis from the Paarl Royals — admittedly from coach Trevor Penney, who doesn’t have a medical degree — is that Miller has a groin “tweak” or a “stiff groin”.

Rather grimly Penney added, “We didn’t want to risk him [in the last round-robin match against Joburg Super Kings], because he potentially could have ripped it.”

Not only does that sound painful for Miller, but for Conrad and the Proteas too.

Dewald Brevis vs Donovan Ferreira



Ferreira showed a bit of aggression, flexing his muscles to signal Brevis, hit me if you can.



Brevis accepted the challenge and smashed 4, 6, 4, 6, 1 for a total of 21 runs in the over.pic.twitter.com/qrxPRujHdj — ∆мαx🧋 (@MarkramBot) January 18, 2026

Penney said Miller is being monitored by the Royals’ medical staff, who are worried for their captain.

“But he’s walking around. Hopefully he will be fine for the game in Pretoria on Thursday,” said Penney.

The Royals’ defeat on Monday night to the Super Kings meant they dropped out of the top two, and instead of two bites at qualifying for this Sunday’s final, they face the eliminator fixture at SuperSport Park, also against the Super Kings.

The winner of that match will play the losing team from the qualifier between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which is being played in Durban on Wednesday.

That second eliminator will take place at the Wanderers on Friday.

Besides Miller, the other concern for Conrad is Ferreira, who injured his right shoulder while fielding in last Saturday’s dramatic clash with Pretoria Capitals and was undergoing scans to determine the extent of the injury on Tuesday.

Ferreira had just started showing good form, with the bat and, more eye-catchingly, with the ball too, which makes the timing of his injury particularly galling from a Proteas perspective.

On Thursday, the Proteas will name a squad for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies that will be played next week.

The composition of that side will be determined by the teams in the SA20 playoffs — with personnel of Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town, who finished fifth and sixth respectively — likely to make up mostof that playing group.

This season has seen a spectacular fall from the top spot for MI Cape Town, who dominated last year’s competition, winning seven league matches and trouncing Sunrisers in the final.

After battling with their bowling — especially at the death — in the first few rounds this year, their batting fell away in the second half of the competition, with too much reliance on Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen.

Once they failed, there was little impact from the middle order, and Nicholas Pooran, given his reputation, had a dreadful tournament, scoring only 152 runs in nine innings.

The main positive to emerge from Cape Town’s campaign, especially regarding the Proteas, is the form of Kagiso Rabada, who, despite not being among the tournament’s top wicket-takers, has bowled with pace and craft, especially with the new ball.

Sadly for Durban Super Giants, who splashed the cash to bring Aiden Markram to Kingsmead, the weather severely affected their campaign.

Every team had at least one match rained out, but Durban had three. Not only did that hamper their efforts to collect points, but they were unable to gain rhythm.

Markram was solid early when used in the middle order but had his two best innings at the end of the league phase, making 66 in Paarl and a century in the last match, also against the Royals, when he opened the batting.

Besides the weather, Durban’s biggest problem was the inability of their batters to show match awareness — the primary case being the defeat at home to the Capitals — while their bowling, other than Noor Ahmed, lacked punch.

The Sunrisers, Royals and Super Kings have reached the playoffs in all four seasons, and the Eastern Cape side, who finished top this year, are probably the favourites to qualify for another final.