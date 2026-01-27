NEIL MANTHORP: SA has its work cut out as flat pitches give India a leg-up for World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For all the measurables in cricket, and there are many, the sport lags behind a host of others regarding statistics and analysis. One of the most important skills for top-order batters, for example, is assessing the “worth” of a pitch, doing it quickly and communicating their evaluation clearly.

There is greater variance in the value of pitches in South Africa than in any other country, which makes the skill of “reading” them even more important. And even at the same venue, they can change their characteristics within weeks, which rarely happens in other countries.

Looking and touching are of limited value. The best pitch readers in the team will assemble alongside a pitch before a game and prognosticate with the coach. They are not allowed to walk on it wearing spikes lest they gauge the moisture content and therefore are likely to see movement. But it’s guesswork, albeit of the educated kind.

Gary Kirsten never bothered looking at a pitch, neither during his long playing career nor his equally successful period as a coach: “It is what it is, and I didn’t want any preconceived ideas. Anyway, you never know until you’ve faced a couple of overs,” he said, often.

In the past week India have hammered New Zealand to the point of humiliation in the first three of a five-match T20 series serving as a warm-up to the World Cup, which begins on February 7. In the most recent, they chased a modest target of 155 for victory … in 10 overs! Opener Abhishek Sharma scored 68* from 20 balls, a dozen of which went for four or six. Very little pitch reading was required there.

“In India you can really take the game on from a batting point of view. For us as South Africans, we’re still getting to that level, but if you look at the wickets we play on here, you can’t just come out and tee off because you could get bowled out for 50, as we’ve seen,” said captain Aiden Markram.

The World Cup will be held mostly in India and mostly on very “flat” pitches.

“There’s a bit more game management required in different conditions. We all know how we want to play it, and, from the management’s side, there must be the freedom for the players to do it their way. Whatever you feel the team needs in that moment, you have complete freedom to do that and do it your way,” said Markram.

“That’s how you can get the best out of players, and the guys have taken that on board; there’s no judging from the sidelines. We assess it out there in the middle — am I going hard enough? What’s a good score? And by hook or by crook we must try and get there.”

The problem, of course, is a misread. The Paarl Royals did that in their first game of the SA20 and were bowled out for 49. They thought the pitch was better than it was and kept hitting drives and pull shots in the air. The opposite danger is seeing demons that aren’t there. It’s a brave opener who tells his teammates that “160 would be a good score” and then watches the opposition win with five overs to spare.

There is a perception that South Africa’s best batsmen can’t score as quickly as those from other teams and that the SA20 is of inferior standard to other leagues in which 200+ scores are more common. It’s incorrect. It’s largely the pitches that determine a batter’s ratio of risk/reward shots and therefore scoring rates. If they bat regularly on flat “belters”, they’re more likely to strike the ball more sweetly, more often. South Africans at home mostly do not. Once or twice a year at Centurion and the Wanderers, at most.

The Proteas begin their preparation for the tournament today against the West Indies at Boland Park, one of the slowest scoring grounds in the world, where, on its worst day, 120 can be a winning score and, on its best, 160 wins more often than not. It was a peculiar decision not to play the match at Newlands, where it was originally scheduled.

Still, the second and third games are at Centurion and the Wanderers on Friday and Sunday, when arms will be freer and boundaries easier to come by. But like every other team, when they arrive in India and start the tournament, they will know they are a long, long way behind the host nation.