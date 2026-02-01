West Indies edge SA in rain-hit T20 finale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shimron Hetmyer steered the West Indies to victory over SA at the Wanderers on Saturday night.

By Nick Said

Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 48 in 22 balls to help West Indies to a six-run victory over hosts South Africa in a Twenty20 International reduced to 10 overs per side at The Wanderers in Joburg on Saturday.

South Africa had already wrapped up the three-match series going into the final fixture, when the threat of lightning on the highveld shortened the contest.

South Africa won the toss and sent the tourists into bat for the third time in the series, with Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope (48 from 25 balls) helping the West Indies to 114/3 in their 10 overs.

The target for the home side was adjusted to 125 via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the West Indies applied early pressure through their spinners.

Akeal Hosein (1/25) and Gudakesh Motie (3/17) put the home side on the back foot, and as the rate grew, they lost wickets at regular intervals.

South Africa needed 16 off the last over from Shamar Joseph, who bowled a succession of yorkers to close out the game for the visitors.

Both countries now head to the T20 World Cup, where the West Indies start against Scotland on February 7, while South Africa’s first match is against Canada on February 9.