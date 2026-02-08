England survive Nepal scare as former champions scrape through in World Cup thriller

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nepal’s Lokesh Bam is dejected after losing to England on Sunday.

By Amlan Chakraborty

New Delhi — Two-time champions England survived a major scare before labouring to a four-run victory against a plucky Nepal in a Group C thriller at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Captain Harry Brook (53) and No 3 batter Jacob Bethell (55) smashed fifties to power England to 184/7, which seemed beyond Nepal’s modest batting resources.

Lokesh Bam produced an unbeaten 39 off 20 balls, nearly pulling off an upset before Nepal finished on 180/6.

Captain Harry Brook. (Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock)

Earlier, electing to bat at the Wankhede Stadium, England slumped to 57/3 in the seventh over to find themselves in a spot of bother.

Sher Malla struck with the first ball on his World Cup debut, dismissing Phil Salt for one, and the pressure mounted on England after Jos Buttler and Tom Banton fell in quick succession.

Bethell had no problem adjusting to the nature of the track, where other batters found shot-making difficult.

Bethell and Brook combined in a 71-run partnership during their 45-ball collaboration to rebuild their innings.

Bethell hit Kushal Bhurtel for consecutive sixes to bring up his 28-ball fifty but quickly went out to the leg spinner.

Brook pulled Nandan Yadav to reach his fifty but fell immediately, offering a skier at deep point.

Will Jacks provided the late surge for England with an unbeaten 39 off 18 balls. The batter smashed four sixes, including three in the final over from Karan Chhetri.

England's Jos Buttler (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

Bhurtel (29) led Nepal’s charge when they returned to begin their chase.

The opener hit four fours and a six before his soft dismissal — when he stepped out against Jacks and checked his shot, giving a simple return catch to the spinner.

Dipendra Singh Airee (44) and skipper Rohit Paudel (39) kept Nepal in the hunt with a stand of 82 from 54 balls.

Sam Curran brought relief to the English camp when he had Airee caught in the deep, and Paudel also departed soon.

Bam hit Jofra Archer for consecutive sixes to turn the match on its head.

With Nepal needing 10 runs off the last over from Curran, Bam needed to hit the last ball for a six, but he managed only one as England heaved a huge sigh of relief.

Earlier, New Zealand pulled off a steep chase against Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack to begin their World Cup campaign with a five-wicket victory in a group D match in Chennai.

In the 2024 edition of the tournament, it was a loss to Afghanistan that put New Zealand on the path to an early exit, but Mitchell Santner and his team did not let history repeat itself.

Gulbadin Naib’s rapid 63 provided the bedrock of Afghanistan’s strong 182/6 following skipper Rashid Khan’s decision to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Tim Seifert (65) and Glenn Phillips (42) helped New Zealand overcome a top-order wobble and chase down the target with 13 balls to spare.

“It’s always nice to start the tournament with a few runs, but the main thing is we got the win,” player of the match Seifert said.

“There were a couple of early wickets, so it’s nice to get the job done.”

Earlier, Afghanistan began briskly, but Lockie Ferguson’s double strike in the final powerplay reduced them to 44/2.

No 3 batter Naib took his time to find his feet before racing to a 29-ball fifty as he and Sediqullah Atal (29) rebuilt the Afghan innings.

Afghanistan then milked 110 runs in the final 10 overs of the innings, giving their spin-heavy attack a strong total to defend on a surface that aided their craft.

When New Zealand began their chase, wily off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was pressed into service in the second over, immediately dismissing opener Finn Allen and next man in Rachin Ravindra ― both bowled ― in successive deliveries to stun the Kiwis.

Seifert and Phillips then fought fire with fire in a 74-run partnership off 47 balls that put the pressure back on Afghanistan.

Rashid removed Phillips but dropped a return catch from Seifert at a crucial juncture in the match.

The batter went on to hit Mohammed Nabi for consecutive sixes followed by a four before falling to the off-spinner.

Mark Chapman fell for 28, but Daryl Mitchell (25) and Santner (17) batted calmly to guide New Zealand to victory.

Rashid was not happy with how Afghanistan bowled in the match.

“I feel like we have not landed the ball in the right areas consistently,” the all-rounder said.

“It allowed them to score so many runs in the middle overs. If we could have bowled into the stumps and in the good length, it would have been very hard to score.”