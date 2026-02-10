NEIL MANTHORP: An India-Pakistan boycott could change world cricket forever

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If Pakistan carry out their threat to boycott the group match against India on this Sunday, it is absolutely reasonable and without hyperbole to suggest that world cricket may be changed forever, writes the author. Picture: AFP

South Africa kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable victory against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium yesterday, but most eyes, ears and heartbeats in the cricket-playing world were focused on a meeting taking place in Lahore rather than the match in Ahmedabad.

If Pakistan carry out their threat to boycott the group match against India on Sunday, it is reasonable and without hyperbole to suggest that world cricket may be changed forever. The global game — if not all its major participants — may be able to survive the projected loss of about $400m in income, but not the likely political fallout.

A bit of history: The only International Cricket Council (ICC) event to make a loss was the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean. An expanded format of 16 teams was divided into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing into a Super Eights group. The groups were “seeded” to help facilitate the passage of the “big” teams into the second phase and avoid shocks. But disaster struck.

India were eliminated by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their group, while Pakistan’s shock defeat to Ireland put paid to their progress, and the broadcaster was left with a deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars without either India or Pakistan. It was evidently a situation which could never happen again.

So, a clause was inserted into the next broadcast deal that ensured there would be, at least, one fixture between the giants. It was not an “understanding” or an unwritten “agreement”. When you’re paying billions of dollars for broadcast rights, that isn’t good enough. It was a written clause in the contract.

Dave Richardson succeeded Haroon Lorgat as ICC CEO in 2012 and was, typically, not inclined towards coyness about the situation. When the teams were seeded in a slimmed-down 2011 World Cup of 12 teams, India were in the same pool despite the world rankings, which would have had them in separate groups.

The ICC, which has been effectively captured and run by India’s BCCI, will not be seen to bow down and be held to ransom by the PCB. Both boards, of course, are also effectively political arms of their respective governments. It is not just a political stand-off; it is about nationalism and ego. Or perhaps they are the same thing.

Asked about the continuing appearance of both teams in the same group, he replied, “We would be very silly not to take advantage of the benefits of this fixture.” He stopped short of saying it was a contractual situation because that would have been admitting that tournament draws were officially “rigged”.

Just last week the ICC released a sanctimonious statement lauding the “fairness and integrity” of their tournaments.

Now, back to Lahore, where PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi was prevailed upon by an ICC delegation to reconsider their position, which was taken in support of Bangladesh, who were expelled from the tournament for requesting their fixtures, like Pakistan’s, be played outside India.

It wasn’t just the governing body trying to do “the right thing”. Remember, the broadcaster’s contract is with the ICC. It is the ICC that would be in breach of contract and responsible for the broadcaster’s huge loss of income, having already paid out $3.5bn for the rights, mostly due to the guarantee of at least one India-Pakistan fixture per tournament.

‘Hybrid’ agreement

Naqvi reportedly presented the sweating delegation with some “conditions” under which they might reconsider. Compensation for Bangladesh, a participation fee, and guaranteed hosting rights for an ICC event in the future. And an extension until 2031 of the “hybrid” agreement for future tournaments, which currently ensures India and Pakistan don’t have to play in each other’s countries.

Still, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs were all in the runs last night, and Lungi Ngidi excelled with the ball against the minnows of Canada. The tournament has made a rip-snorting, eye-catching start with all of the smaller teams pushing the Test-playing nations hard in their opening games.

Unfortunately, they all owe their progress to the handouts they receive from the ICC — which owes a disproportionate percentage of its income to the disproportionately important fixture that may not take place.