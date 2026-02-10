Pakistan agree to play India in T20 World Cup match, government says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan celebrate after taking the wicket of Michael Levitt of the Netherlands in their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Pakistan have agreed to play India in the Twenty20 cricket World Cup match scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka on Sunday, Pakistan’s government said on Monday, reversing its decision to boycott the game citing geopolitical tensions.

The Pakistani government last week directed its team to boycott the Group A contest to show solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced in the tournament by Scotland after their refusal to tour India over safety concerns.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the government said in a post on X.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Monday urged Pakistan to reverse their decision to boycott the match.

Pakistan also received communications from Sri Lanka, the UAE, and other member nations urging it to help in securing a resolution to the impasse, the government said in the statement.

ISLAMABAD, February 9, 2026.



The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of… — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 9, 2026

Pakistan, who are scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka, would have forfeited two points if they had withdrawn from the match and also dealt a serious blow to the tournament since an India-Pakistan clash remains cricket’s greatest blockbuster.

Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav said last week that his team would travel to Colombo as planned, regardless of Pakistan’s decision on the fixture.

New Delhi’s ties with both Islamabad and Dhaka have deteriorated in recent months, with political strains increasingly spilling into cricket.

India engaged in its worst conflict with Pakistan in decades in May. Ties with Bangladesh soured after then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to Delhi in 2024 after violent protests against her government.

Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has long been suspended but an arrangement is in place enabling them to play at a neutral venue when either hosts a global tournament.

India, the world’s top-ranked T20 team, are aiming to become the first side to successfully defend the title and the first hosts to win the tournament.