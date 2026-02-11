Australia begin T20 World Cup campaign with emphatic win over Ireland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australia's Adam Zampa took four wickets in the win over Ireland. Picture:

By Rohith Nair

Bengaluru — Australia launched their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 67-run victory over Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday, powered by four-wicket hauls from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Australia shrugged off the last-minute pullout of captain Mitchell Marsh to post 182/6 in 20 overs after stand-in skipper Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat first on a slow, spin-friendly wicket at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Ireland’s chase got off to the worst possible start when captain Paul Stirling pulled up injured after darting for a run off the first ball, his premature retirement leaving them a man down in Colombo.

Harry Tector perished for a duck in the second over, bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann, before Ross Adair failed to make the most of his reprieve following a drop by Matt Renshaw and was bowled by Ellis for 12 to leave Ireland in deeper trouble.

Nathan Ellis' clever bowling paved the way for a solid Australia win and got him the @aramco POTM award 👌 pic.twitter.com/jMTrwOFJTf — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2026

The writing looked to be on the wall when Ellis had Curtis Campher caught at mid-wicket for four before he had Ben Calitz bowled for his third wicket inside the powerplay to leave Ireland reeling at 27/4.

Zampa (4/23) then made his mark as he picked up the next four wickets, including middle-order batter George Dockrell, who gave Ireland hope with a quick-fire 41 off 29 before he was stumped off a wide delivery when he gave the spinner the charge.

Barry McCarthy was caught at deep mid-wicket to give Ellis (4/12) his fourth wicket, and with Stirling unable to bat again, Ireland were all out for 115.

Josh Inglis. Picture: (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

Earlier, Josh Inglis went all guns blazing during his 17-ball 37 as Australia accumulated 64 runs in their six powerplay overs for the loss of Head and Cameron Green (21), but Ireland’s bowlers were in no mood to let the match slip away.

Some tight spells of bowling turned the screws on Australia, but a workmanlike 61-run stand between Renshaw (37) and Marcus Stoinis (45) for the fifth wicket laid a solid platform for the 2021 champions to build on.

Australia were rocked again when Renshaw was bowled by a quicker one from Matthew Humphreys, while Stoinis survived being dropped at cover before perishing in the 18th over bowled by Mark Adair (2/44).

Lower-order batsmen Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett (both 11 not out) then took Australia past the 180-run mark, a score that proved decisive in the end and ensured Australia sealed a comfortable victory to top Group B.