KG must solve the no-ball problem with his head, says Philander

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kagiso Rabada during Wednesday's 2026 T20 World Cup win against Afghanistan. The pace bowler has been called for 10 no-balls in his last nine T20 Internationals.

The solution to Kagiso Rabada’s no-ball issues rests between his ears and not his feet, believes his former Proteas teammate Vernon Philander.

“He’s always been tight on that line,” Philander said on Thursday. “I remember when I was playing with him that he’d always shoot a look at the umpire quickly after taking a wicket.”

Rabada’s disastrous final over against Afghanistan on Wednesday, when he bowled two no-balls, almost proved costly for the Proteas, who had to survive two super overs before winning.

Philander, who was a bowling coach with Pakistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup, explained it would be difficult to work on any technical issues, given the short turnaround between matches.

“It’s more mental than technical. You want to find that middle ground and give yourself a comfort zone,” said Philander. “It definitely needs addressing. But it’s difficult.

Super Over Stresses 😄#TheProteas unpack the nerve-wracking tension and emotional rollercoaster that comes with being thrown into a Super Over. 🏏🤯#Unbreakable #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/s2QeGGUkp4 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 12, 2026

“From working with Pakistan, I know there isn’t a lot of time in these tournaments. You’re in the nets and it’s four overs — not like Test cricket where you can take time to solve problems.”

Rabada had plenty of trouble with no-balls in the Test format last season, delivering 50 across six Tests. In the T20 format it has been less of an issue.

He only bowled one in the World Cup in the US and Caribbean in 2024 and in nine matches since that tournament, he’s been called for overstepping 10 times — including the two against Afghanistan. He bowled four no-balls against England in Manchester last year, when the Proteas conceded a record 304 runs.

But given the occasion, Wednesday’s pair of errors were the most costly.

“There are a lot of elements at stake, including the intensity of the T20 format, but I’d say it’s more mental. He must give himself a bit more room to play with,” said Philander.

In resolving it, Rabada might do some work on his run-up — the rhythm more than the stride pattern — and his gather in the nets, spending more time closely studying video of himself and then focusing more clearly.

Overall Philander said he was concerned with another problem with South Africa’s bowling at the World Cup.

“There is room for opponents to target South Africa at the end of the innings, because we don’t have another out and out death bowler.”

With Ottniel Baartman not picked, the Proteas rely on Corbin Bosch to bowl at the death, but he wasn’t chosen on Wednesday, putting Marco Jansen and Rabada in positions where they usually aren’t asked to perform.

“Especially in the subcontinent, you need that death bowling option. We need to get Bosch in the team.”

It’s so difficult to gain form, especially in the T20 format. It’s not like you have a lot of days between games to go and work on things for an extended period. — Vernon Philander

South Africa’s two best bowlers at tournament so far have been Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj. Philander said he wasn’t surprised to see those two tasked with the two super overs.

“Marco and KG have been to World Cups, but to me it looks like they are trying to ‘make a play’ instead of just being themselves and trusting the processes that have made them successful.

“It’s so difficult to gain form, especially in the T20 format. It’s not like you have a lot of days between games to go and work on things. You have to use what has made you successful and get back to that.”

The Proteas will be back in action on Saturday, against New Zealand in Ahmedabad (3.30pm SA time). In the wake of Wednesday’s outcome, there is less jeopardy attached to the result.

The last group game is against the UAE in Delhi next Wednesday. Because the second group phase is done on seedings rather than where they finish in Group D, South Africa need to win just one of those last two matches to qualify.

TimesLIVE