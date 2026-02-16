Afghanistan’s win against UAE puts Proteas through to Super 8

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan celebrates victory after their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India, February 16 2025.

By Agency Staff

Afghanistan clung to their fading hopes of making the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup as Azmatullah Omarzai’s all-round brilliance fashioned their five-wicket victory against the UAE in their Group D match in Delhi.

The outcome sent group leaders the Proteas, who have six points from three games, into the Super Eight alongside defending champions India and two-time winners West Indies.

New Zealand, with four points before their final group match against bottom-placed Canada on Tuesday, look primed to claim the second Super 8 spot from Group D.

Sohaib Khan (68) led a spirited recovery to power the UAE to a respectable 160/9 after being put in to bat.

Omarzai, who claimed 4/15 with the ball, returned to hammer 40 not out off 21 balls to secure 2024 semifinalist Afghanistan’s first win in this year’s tournament with four balls to spare.

“It’s always important to have a win at the World Cup, and let’s hope for the best in the rest of the competition,” Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said.

“We still have a bit of hope that we can make it to the next stage. We just need to come up with a positive mindset.

“Even if we don’t make it to the next round, we want to play with the same brand of cricket and make our nation proud.”

Earlier, TV umpire Paul Reiffel found himself in the thick of action in the first four overs after Rashid won the toss and elected to field at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

UAE opener Aryansh Sharma edged the first ball from Omarzai, but it was unclear if wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz had taken a clean catch. Reiffel went through umpteen replays before giving the benefit of the doubt to the batter.

Three balls later, Reiffel was tasked with a similar job, and this time the official decided Aryansh was out, caught behind for a duck.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapped UAE captain Muhammad Waseem lbw for 10, a decision that Reiffel upheld after the batter reviewed it.

In the fourth over, Sohaib was initially given lbw to Mujeeb, but he survived after replays confirmed the ball would have narrowly missed the leg stump.

The reprieve allowed Sohaib to combine with Alishan Sharafu (40) in an 84-run stand to steady the UAE innings.

Omarzai ended Sohaib’s fine knock, which included four sixes and six fours.

Afghanistan lost their in-form opener Gurbaz in the first over, but first Ibrahim Zadran (53) and then Darwish Rasooli (33) kept them in the hunt.

Omarzai sealed Afghanistan’s win with a four off Junaid Siddique.

In Monday’s later match, an unbeaten 50 by Will Jacks and Sam Curran’s three-wicket haul steered England to a nervy 24-run win over Italy, as the twice champions progressed to the Super 8 stage.

Player of the match Jacks, in at seven, hammered 53 off 22 balls to help England post 202/7, their highest total of the tournament.

Italy’s Ben Manenti struck a rapid 60 to keep the T20 World Cup debutants in the game, but their efforts to pull off a huge upset all but ended when Curran dismissed Grant Stewart for 45 in the 19th over and they were all out for 178.

England ended their Group C campaign with three wins and a loss to the West Indies, who also qualified for the Super 8s.

Italy, already eliminated, will finish with a dead rubber game against the West Indies on Thursday.