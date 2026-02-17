Proteas’ focus shifts past UAE on to Super Eights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“For me, the World Cup starts now,” said Albie Morkel, appointed to the Proteas squad as a “special consultant” for the T20 World Cup.

It is, said Morkel, a position he took time to figure out. He is gradually coming to terms with some of the requirements, which call for getting involved in a bit of everything — but for now he’s mostly focused on the bowling.

His assertion that the World Cup starts now should not be seen as an insult to UAE, who the Proteas play in Delhi on Wednesday (7.30am, SA time). That match has been rendered meaningless by South Africa’s impressive win against New Zealand and then the Black Caps’ victory over Canada on Tuesday, which secured their spot in the Super Eight phase.

The South Africans are, quite rightly, looking beyond UAE and plotting for Sunday’s opening Super Eight match against tournament favourites India. Whether part of that strategy involves giving a break to some players, thereby providing opportunities for Anrich Nortjé, Kwena Maphaka and Jason Smith — who have not played yet in the World Cup — Morkel didn’t say.

He was clear that the pressure will now be ramped up as teams chase semifinal places.

“We have a very experienced group. They’ve been exposed in T20 leagues and yes, international cricket is different, but these guys can handle the pressure. They will thrive in those circumstances. I’m not too worried,” Morkel said.

Besides getting the UAE game out of the way, the next few days will be about ensuring that what worked well against New Zealand is retained ahead of the team’s return to Ahmedabad.

Captain Aiden Markram played one of his best T20 International knocks last Saturday, Kagiso Rabada showed he was fully recovered from his personal horror show against Afghanistan, while Lungi Ngidi continued to underline why he is the Proteas’ best bowler in the format.

“Aiden is a big tournament player. He knows when to step it up. We’ve also seen with Lungi that he has a very deceptive slower ball. He knows how and when to use it, which makes him successful. You can’t really line him up.”

Rabada has offered Morkel an interesting perspective on Morkel’s coaching ability. “When I started my coaching career, you still coach like you’re a player, but you can’t make a difference because you’re not on the field and you have to accept that fact.

“Players are under pressure anyway. If you as a coach want to make a difference all the time that doesn’t help.

“You have to find that middle ground, where you have to help but also not put pressure on players. They know what they’re doing. If there are real technical things, then work at it — but not during a tournament.”

Morkel knew it was important to step out of Rabada’s way after that awful last over against Afghanistan, when the Proteas’ spearhead bowled two no balls, which forced the match into a super over.

“He is still our premier fast bowler. We will back him all the way. If you get too tactical or technical with a guy like that who knows what he’s doing, you can confuse them. He must accept that performance and move forward and be better next time.”

Rabada was better against New Zealand where, despite not taking a wicket, he conceded only 27 runs and didn’t bowl a no ball or a wide.

Sunday’s clash with India sees Morkel’s “special consultant” position up against his younger brother Morné’s role as India’s bowling coach.

“There’s no contact with Morné,” Albie smiled. “We don’t talk to each other. My mother is more worried, she doesn’t know who to support - India or South Africa.”