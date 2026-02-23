Proteas seam attack earns global praise after dismantling India’s batting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Stuart Hess

Praise for South Africa’s bowling performance against India on Sunday was effusive and universal.

From Indian great Ajinkya Rahane to former England captain Michael Vaughan and his one-time Proteas counterpart Graeme Smith, South Africa’s dismantling of India’s much-vaunted batting was eulogised.

“The bowling was top-notch,” Vaughan said on the Cricbuzz podcast, where Rahane was a guest. “You don’t normally see so many slower balls from South Africa, but what Lungi Ngidi bowled, [Corbin] Bosch and [Kagiso] Rabada, was amazing. Their planning was spot on, and how they used their bowlers was excellent,” Rahane added.

The planning from the Proteas was meticulous, and their execution precise. Many were surprised by Aiden Markram’s decision to bat first at a venue where dew had been such a factor in the second innings.

But Markram and the Proteas brainstrust had noticed that the pitch ― ironically the same one used in December when South Africa and India shared a match aggregate of 432 runs ― was a bit slower and that taking pace off the ball made hitting through the line difficult.

“The guys executed really, really well,” said David Miller. Lungi Ngidi was, yet again, outstanding. He may not have claimed a wicket, but he matched the great Jasprit Bumrah ― who did pick up three wickets ― in terms of craft and accuracy to set the tone for his teammates.

“We feel like he is a threat whenever he is bowling and that he can take wickets through the middle. He just rocks up and keeps delivering,” said Markram.

He conceded only 15 runs in four overs, with Marco Jansen taking 4/22 ― two of those with his newly minted “knuckleball” ― while Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets ― all caught in the deep ― as India’s batters miscued their attacking shots.

“Lungi is the point of difference there with the slower balls,” said India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. “We’ve spent so much time this week on planning for that. And credit to him, despite all the planning and the game plans around that, he’s certainly very deceptive and very difficult to execute against.”

The criticism of Ngidi a few years ago was that he bowled slower balls too often. However, it wasn’t necessarily the number he bowled, but his lack of control when he did. On Sunday he bowled 16 slower balls in four overs; with the late dip he is able to get when delivering the ball fuller, it is extremely difficult for batters to detect and score off.

“By and large, I thought the three seamers held their lengths really well and didn’t allow us to free our arms and didn’t allow us any easy boundaries, and that was probably the difference today between the two teams,” said ten Doeschate.

South Africa won the boundary count 23 (13 fours, 10 sixes) to 11 (five fours, six sixes), with Keshav Maharaj benefiting from the pressure created by the seamers rather than being a point of weakness, as India’s spinners had been.

“He’s an experienced player. He’s bowled a lot of overs in his life and been in pressured situations,” Miller said of Maharaj.

“It is difficult to come in and bowl to six lefties, but I thought he did so well. He changed it up with different lines around the wicket and all that kind of stuff, and then the pace guys also got through the lefties. It is an intimidating batting lineup, but slowly we got through them.”

It certainly helped that the Proteas had played three matches in Ahmedabad before this and had become comfortable, not only with the pitches there but also with the dimensions of the ground.

Miller explained how hitting the ball to the short boundaries down the ground was an important part of his strategy when he batted. South Africa’s seamers, because of the pace variation and fuller length, allowed just three boundaries to be hit down the ground, with India forced to take singles for the most part.

The fielding was much improved after they’d dropped three sitters against the UAE last week. On Sunday Miller made one dreadful blemish late in the match, but otherwise in the air ― even when they were trying to knock each other like Maharaj did to Corbin Bosch ― and on the ground, they produced a performance of the highest standard.