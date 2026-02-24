After struggling in 2025, Stubbs is clearing the ropes once more

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Other than an animated outburst on Sunday aimed at the Spidercam, Tristan Stubbs has played the T20 World Cup with a smile on his face.

“It took a while to enjoy playing again,” Stubbs said on Tuesday, after the Proteas’ impressive 76-run deconstruction of hosts and champions India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Most of 2025 wasn’t enjoyable. As part of the Proteas team there was success in the World Test Championship and the historic series win in India, but Stubbs’ individual contributions to those triumphs were sporadic.

He averaged 25.9 in Test cricket last year. In ODIs he averaged 20.42 and in T20Is 21.71 (his strike rate for the format was a disappointing 121.6). In addition to all that, there was a plethora of dropped catches.

Thankfully 2026 brought a change in fortune. The year started with Stubbs being given more responsibility when he was made captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

It meant Stubbs had to think less about his own performance and thrust himself into leadership in a way he hadn’t done as a professional. It ignited his competitive spirit. “I find I enjoy it more when I compete more, so I’m just trying to compete for every moment,” said Stubbs.

At this World Cup Stubbs has played two significant knocks. His performances in the two super overs against Afghanistan — including a six to take the match into the second super over — and then the unbeaten 44 that propelled the Proteas to a match-winning total against India.

His batting had already started showing improvement in the second half of the SA20, culminating in a sublime unbeaten 63 in the final.

“It comes down to playing one format for a consistent period of time,” he said. “It is so hard to keep chopping and changing. In Test cricket you have to be so disciplined, your technique really matters. It’s pretty much until the end of August (when South Africa resume playing Test cricket) where I don’t have to worry about my front shoulder or left elbow. I’m just trying to hit the ball over the rope.”

“I knew once I got the confidence back in my hitting, my game was there. Prior to the SA20, every time I tried to clear the ropes, it just didn’t work. Once I got my swing back, it goes from there.”

Having hit only two sixes in seven T20I innings last year, at the World Cup he’s already hit five — excluding the two he struck in the super overs.

Allied to the comfort from getting to focus on a singular format, is the familiarity that has been created in the Proteas’ batting line-up. “This sounds weird, but it’s nice to be playing together for five games in a row. You learn how to bat with each other, which is an underrated thing.”

That bond was central to how the Proteas navigated their way out of a tricky situation against India, where the top order — so dominant in the group phase — were all dismissed by the end of the fourth over, with just 20 runs on the scoreboard.

It was about managing the situation. We still had a lot of time — five overs in a T20 game is a lot of time; 30 balls that can make a big difference. Often the game tells what you need to do. — Tristan Stubbs

Of course, David Miller was crucial to that turnaround, but the clarity of his communication with Dewald Brevis and later Stubbs was also pivotal.

“I love batting with Dave,” said Stubbs.

“I watched him in my junior years and just tried to mould my batting around Dave’s. The way he plays at the back end. We think so much alike about the game. Our roles are similar; I’ve chewed his ear off over the years. We speak a lot about batsmanship; everyone wants you to hit from ball one, and you can lose the value of your wicket.”

Stubbs demonstrated the importance of patience even in a seemingly frenetic format like T20 with his innings on Sunday. After scoring at a run-a-ball to reach 10, the next 34 runs of his innings came off 15 balls — 20 of those in the last over.

“It was about managing the situation. We still had a lot of time — five overs in a T20 game is a lot of time; 30 balls that can make a big difference. Often the game tells what you need to do.”

Stubbs has been happy to listen, and it has allowed him and the rest of the players to find a “good space.” “It’s a lekker team,” he added.

TimesLIVE