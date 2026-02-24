Brook’s ton steers jittery England into T20 World Cup semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Rohith Nair

Bengaluru — England captain Harry Brook smashed a blistering century to lead his side into the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals with a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Super Eight match on Tuesday.

Brook’s heroics came after Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) had torn through England’s top order with a devastating spell, leaving the former champions reeling at 35/3 chasing 165 for victory.

The skipper notched his highest T20 international score, reaching three figures in 50 balls with 10 fours and four sixes before England stumbled over the line after losing wickets at the death.

England’s chase got off to the worst possible start when wicketkeeper Usman Khan caught Phil Salt off the first ball of the innings by Afridi and pouched Jos Buttler.

Afridi’s third victim was Jacob Bethell, caught in the deep, before Usman Tariq made amends for an earlier dropped catch by striking first ball to dismiss Tom Banton, with the keeper taking his third catch of the innings.

England's Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson in action against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, February 24 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Lahiru Harshana (LAHIRU HARSHANA)

Brook was the only player to thrive with the bat even as England slid to 103/5 and he continued to lose partners before Afridi returned for his final over and claimed the captain’s wicket with his last ball.

Afridi was the first to shake Brook’s hand as he walked back to the pavilion and England still needed 10 runs to win before Mohammad Nawaz picked up two wickets in the penultimate over to set up a tense finish.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer hit the winning runs with a boundary as England crossed the line with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss, but could not make the powerplay count as sharp catching from England reduced the Asian side to 27/2.

Saim Ayub fell to a short Archer delivery when he was caught at deep backward square leg and Liam Dawson dismissed skipper Salman Agha after Jamie Overton took a diving catch.

Babar Azam (25) looked in good form when he smashed Archer for consecutive boundaries but Overton came into the attack and knocked over his stumps to leave Pakistan wobbling at 73/3 after 11 overs.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan (63 off 45) continued to frustrate the England bowlers with seven fours and two sixes as he brought up his half-century before being trapped lbw by Overton.

Fakhar Zaman chipped in with a quickfire 25 and Shadab Khan (23) batted with Pakistan’s tail to post a total that was ultimately a few runs short.