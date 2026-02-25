CricketPREMIUM

New Zealand claw their way back to belt Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup

Mitchell Santner leads recovery with captain’s knock of 47 after his side was in a pickle at 84/5

Reuters

Mitchell Santner steered New Zealand to victory. Picture: (SATISH KUMAR)

By Amlan Chakraborty

New Delhi — New Zealand recovered from a poor start to crush Sri Lanka by 61 runs in the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eights and eliminate the co-hosts from the tournament on Wednesday.

Mitchell Santner led New Zealand’s recovery with a captain’s knock of 47 off 26 balls after coming in with his side in huge trouble at 84/5 to power them to a competitive 168/7 after being put into bat at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka managed 107/8 in reply, never recovering from a top-order collapse to succumb to their second defeat in the Super Eight stage of the 20-team tournament.

Rachin Ravindra (4/27) and Matt Henry (2/3) impressed with the ball for New Zealand.

