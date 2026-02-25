New Zealand claw their way back to belt Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Amlan Chakraborty

New Delhi — New Zealand recovered from a poor start to crush Sri Lanka by 61 runs in the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eights and eliminate the co-hosts from the tournament on Wednesday.

Mitchell Santner led New Zealand’s recovery with a captain’s knock of 47 off 26 balls after coming in with his side in huge trouble at 84/5 to power them to a competitive 168/7 after being put into bat at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka managed 107/8 in reply, never recovering from a top-order collapse to succumb to their second defeat in the Super Eight stage of the 20-team tournament.

Rachin Ravindra (4/27) and Matt Henry (2/3) impressed with the ball for New Zealand.