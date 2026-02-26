Dercksen’s all-round display helps Proteas seal ODI series against Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Annerie Dercksen bats for the Proteas in the second ODI against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Annerie Dercksen produced a stellar all-round effort to propel the Proteas Women to a high-scoring 16-run victory, and the series win, against Pakistan in the second ICC Women’s Championship One-Day International (ODI) in Centurion on Wednesday.

The home side take an unassailable 2-0 lead into the final encounter at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Dercksen top-scored with a 68-ball 90 (6 fours, 4 sixes) alongside Tazmin Brits (77 off 62 balls; 10 fours, 2 sixes) and Suné Luus (57 off 67 balls; 4 fours) to steer South Africa to a dominant 361/8 in their 50 overs at SuperSport Park.

Pakistan fought hard with the bat, scoring a valiant 345 all out in 49.5 overs, falling short of the target despite fifties from Sadaf Shamas (61), Ayesha Zafar (75) and Fatima Sana (52).

After being asked to bat, the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt (20) and Brits provided the Proteas Women with a bright start, racing to a 50-run partnership before Sadia Iqbal (2/65) removed the captain in the ninth over. South Africa reached the end of the powerplay on 64/1, with Brits continuing to apply pressure on the visiting bowlers.

The opener guided the total past the 100-run mark while bringing up her half-century, before Aroob Shah (2/49) bowled Faye Tunnicliffe (7) to leave the hosts on 110/2 at the first drinks break. With Brits looking in control, Nashra Sandhu (1/79) claimed the crucial wicket of the opening batter, dismissing her via a stumping in the 19th over.

The breakthrough did little to slow the Proteas’ momentum, as Luus and Dercksen combined for a half-century partnership for the fourth wicket, steering the home side to 178/3 after 30 overs. Batting with composure, Luus raised her bat for a second consecutive half-century and the 20th fifty of her ODI career before becoming Shah’s second wicket of the afternoon.

Dercksen continued her impressive innings, registering her third ODI half-century. However, South Africa suffered another setback with the dismissal of Sinalo Jafta (6), reducing the hosts to 234/5 in the 40th over.

With a solid foundation in place, South Africa accelerated in the final 10 overs. Aggressive contributions from Chloé Tryon (37) and Nadine de Klerk (49) provided strong support for Dercksen’s outstanding knock, as the home side closed on their second-highest ODI total.

Fatima Sana (2/72) and Diana Baig (1/82) claimed wickets late in the innings, but were unable to stem the Proteas’ late surge.

In pursuit of the imposing target, Pakistan suffered early setbacks as Dercksen (3/59) removed Muneeba Ali (5) and Sidra Amin (9) during the powerplay. A steady recovery followed, with Shamas and Zafar combining for a 50-run partnership to guide the visitors to 80/2 after 15 overs.

Shamas continued her fine form, bringing up her second half-century in as many matches as Pakistan advanced past the 100-run mark. The right-hander’s innings was brought to an end when she was caught in the deep off the bowling of Luus (1/34), concluding a valuable 97-run partnership.

Despite the breakthrough, Pakistan continued to chip away at the target. Zafar celebrated her fifth ODI half-century, steering the visitors to 153/3 at the halfway stage, with 209 runs required for victory. Zafar was finally undone by Nondumiso Shangase (2/30) in the 30th over.

The dismissal triggered a collapse, as Shangase struck again the next ball to remove Aliya Riaz (0). Pakistan then lost another wicket in quick succession, with Natalia Pervaiz (27) becoming Dercksen’s third scalp.

Requiring 163 from the remaining overs, Pakistan responded with a spirited counterattack. Sana and Aroob Shah (40) combined for an impressive 81-run partnership, with Sana registering a well-compiled half-century before being trapped lbw by Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/68).

Pakistan continued to fight, as Shah and Diana Baig (35*) added valuable late runs. However, Nadine de Klerk (2/66) struck twice in the 47th over to tighten South Africa’s grip on the contest.

The final wicket fell with the penultimate delivery of the match, with Mlaba claiming her second to seal the victory and secure the series.

