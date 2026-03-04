India must stay calm against England’s power game, says Morkel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

India’s Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with Ishan Kishan after taking the wicket of Namibia’s JJ Smit in an early game at the World Cup.

By Suramya Kaushik

Mumbai ― India will need to play with clarity and calmness to combat England’s deep and powerful batting line-up in the Twenty20 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium, the hosts’ bowling coach Morné Morkel said on Wednesday.

India, bidding to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, meet two-time champions England in the last four for the third straight tournament, with each team winning one of the previous games.

“We haven’t really spoken about the perfect game. The quality of this team has shown that on the day somebody can put their hand up and put in a performance,” Morkel told reporters, noting rising temperatures and the potential influence of dew.

“The way they [England] approach a T20 game, trying to take the game on, will make them a dangerous side. Tomorrow is [Thursday] going to be a good shootout between two aggressive teams.

“The side that can hold their nerves and play the conditions and read some of the conditions quite well and the quickest [will win].”

At Wednesday’s optional training session, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh had a hit in the nets and top-ranked leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy worked through a single-wicket routine.

“The conversations with him are just about the sort of clarity and for him just to walk away feeling good about his bowling,” Morkel said.

“He’s a highly skillful guy, hard to pick once you walk into the crease. So for him, it’s just about getting that confidence of the ball, getting his speed, his length control right and not trying to rush him.”

Sanju Samson’s match-winning knock against West Indies has eased concerns around India’s top order, but Abhishek Sharma’s form remains under scrutiny.

With the left-hander managing only 80 runs, including three ducks, in six matches he faces a significant test against England’s varied attack.

“For a young guy finding his feet in international cricket this will only help him down the line in Indian cricket,” Morkel said.

“It’s a fresh page for him tomorrow, an opportunity to go and do well. Scored 100 here against England not so long ago.”