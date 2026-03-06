Proteas’ T20 World Cup ratings: Ngidi and Markram shine but Rabada is poor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It was an all-too-familiar story for the Proteas at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

They were excellent in the group and Super Eight stages, winning seven games in a row as they hit batting and bowling form.

In Wednesday’s semifinal, coach Shukri Conrad’s South Africa bombed out dismally, suffering a nine-wicket thumping by a dominant New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Here are the player ratings.

Aiden Markram 8 (out of 10)

Brilliant tournament with the bat, scoring 286 runs which included three fifties. The opener spot suits him, allowing his rich array of strokes to shine with fielding restrictions in place. His innings against New Zealand and West Indies in the Super Eights are two of his best knocks in the format and given how well he played, he should look forward to a good few years at the top of the order in ODIs and T20Is.

Quinton de Kock 5

Outstanding in the bilateral series leading into the tournament, De Kock was poor when it mattered and got found out against off-spin, with those type of bowlers dismissing him four times. In trying to attack Cole McConchie in the semifinal, he played a rash shot and was caught at mid-on. Overall, he couldn’t get going with the bat and didn’t play an innings that turned a match decisively in South Africa’s favour.

Ryan Rickelton 6

He proved that he should have been in the squad from the start and not only called up as an injury replacement. Played some excellent innings against Afghanistan and West Indies and finished as South Africa’s leading six hitter with 15, making good use of opportunities in the power play.

Dewald Brevis 6

Came through his first ICC tournament well. Obviously deserves the criticism for a number of good starts — six times he got to 20 but didn’t make a half-century. That will hurt and demand introspection because as he showed at the tail-end of the SA20, he is capable of producing innings of greater substance.

David Miller 6

Has a great record in knockout matches, so was understandably furious with his soft dismissal at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Miller played that senior role in the middle order perfectly with his 63 against India one of his finest T20 innings.

Tristan Stubbs 7

A very good tournament for Stubbs, who earned selection only after Donovan Ferreira’s injury. Adjusted superbly to his role as “finisher” at No 6, showing composure and patience in a role in which players can be overwhelmed by frenzy.

Marco Jansen 6

An up and down tournament for Jansen, who was superb with the bat in the semifinal and took 11 wickets in the competition. But two four-wicket hauls were followed by him conceding 50 against the West Indies and then 53 in Kolkata. He did show off a more rounded bowling repertoire, adding a couple of slower balls to his arsenal, including a “knuckle ball” which he used to devastating effect in the Super Eights game against the Kiwis.

Corbin Bosch 6

Excellent at the death of the innings for the most part and provides some added oomph to an attack that is missing a wrist-spinner, so relies on an old fashioned seamer to do a job. Took 11 wickets and given the times he bowls in the innings ― at least one over in the power play, usually the last and then at the end of the innings ― his economy rate of 7.64 is impressive.

Keshav Maharaj 5

Two impactful games; the first involved that super over against Afghanistan where he did just enough to get South Africa across the line. The second was the India fixture in which he picked up three of the five wickets he claimed in the tournament. Of course, in that match the seam bowlers had already done the damage.

Kagiso Rabada 3

In his defence, he wasn’t helped by teammates dropping catches off his bowling. But Rabada’s white ball record is not good and in ICC tournaments it’s mediocre. He took five wickets at an average of 43.40 while his economy rate was 8.13 in this year’s tournament.

Lungi Ngidi 8

Enhanced his reputation as a white ball bowler in the past four weeks, taking 12 wickets with an economy rate of 7.19 and an average of 15.83. Ngidi’s growing maturity is deserving of praise. He now looms as a genuine threat for the opposition, as pointed out by India, who knew what to expect and then still couldn’t do anything against him in that Super Eight match.

George Linde 5

His most important match was against Afghanistan, where he fought back well after getting slapped around in the first couple of overs he bowled. Took an important wicket in that match to slow the Afghanistan run rate. Did a reasonable job with the ball in two matches he played in Delhi, and then batted well, scoring 30 not out against Zimbabwe.

Anrich Nortjé 4

Got two chances, both in Delhi, but didn’t do enough to convince the selectors that he should be restored to the “main” team for the more important matches.

Kwena Maphaka 5

Given the debates that raged about his spot in the squad before the tournament, the 19-year-old came out of it quite well. Didn’t have a good outing against UAE, where his lines and lengths were erratic, but showed against Zimbabwe — a better team than UAE — that he’d absorbed the lessons.

Jason Smith 3

Smith faced just five balls but did hit the winning run against UAE.