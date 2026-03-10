NEIL MANTHORP | Proteas fringe players head to New Zealand for T20 series with little meaning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Of the Proteas World Cup squad, only Keshav Maharaj, who will captain the side, fellow spinner George Linde and spare batsman Jason Smith will be in New Zealand when the series starts.

For those hankering after more T20 cricket upon the conclusion of the World Cup on Sunday, good news.

South Africa’s A team starts a five-match series against New Zealand’s A team in just five days, and then there are 10 weeks of Indian Premier League (IPL) to look forward to, beginning just a day after the final match in Christchurch.

South Africa will be supplying no fewer than 15 players to the world’s premier domestic franchise tournament — the most by any country outside India — while a dozen of New Zealand’s finest short-form players will also be there. It is not, actually, an “A” tour. It has the full branding.

It is a series almost completely without jeopardy, meaning or context — except for the fortunate players selected experiencing the hospitality of the Bay of Plenty, the “hillbilly” town of Hamilton and seeing some of the sights of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Kudos to New Zealand Cricket for shoehorning this tour into the end of a packed summer schedule, which has already included almost 50 days of men’s international cricket.

The next T20 World Cup is barely 18 months away — mostly in Australia but co-hosted by New Zealand — so it may be an opportunity for some new faces to make a favourable, long-term impression. There is also the prospect of the Hermann brothers playing in the same XI, the first such instance since Albie and Morné Morkel, who played 48 white-ball matches together for the Proteas more than 15 years ago.

There is, of course, a 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2027, which is where Cricket South Africa director of cricket Enoch Nkwe is directing his focus. He said “lessons would be learned” from the Proteas’ campaign at the T20 World Cup. Fair enough, that’s a part of his job. No results or reports were made public the last time he promised an inquiry into a failed World Cup campaign, and it’s unlikely there will be this time.

Aiden Markram’s team stumbled before winning against Afghanistan in their opening game and played increasingly positively and efficiently in their next six matches to overtake India as favourites. And then played very poorly in their eighth game, which also happened to be a semifinal, for their 12th loss out of 15 knockout matches. There are few poorer records in all of sport. If there is an answer, a code to crack, it’s unlikely to be found in anything that happened in India over the past month.

Having given South Africa a “snotklap” in the semifinal, New Zealand received an even bigger one in the final. South Africa, remember, gave both India and New Zealand a hiding in the group stages. It can happen to any team, on any given day. Especially on the flattest of pitches, which were prepared for the latter stages of the tournament.

India’s total on Sunday was already the highest in a T20 WC final by the time the second drinks break was taken after 14 overs at 191/1.

Sanju Samson smote 89 off 46 balls, Abhishek Sharma whacked 52 off 21 balls, Ishan Kishan bludgeoned 54 off 25, and Shivam Dube’s strike rate topped them all with an unbeaten 28 off just eight deliveries, five of which were dispatched to or over the boundary.

Abhishek’s 50 off 18 balls was the fastest of the tournament; India’s 18 sixes were the most in a final, and their 106 in the tournament was the most in any of the 10 editions so far. Samson’s 24 was the most by an individual in a tournament… Four of the five highest totals in WC history were made in this tournament.

If the “market” has spoken and six-hitting is what the people want to see, then so be it. It won’t be like that in New Zealand, where the bowlers will not be subjected to public molestation.

South Africa T20 squad: Keshav Maharaj (c), Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Gerald Coetzee, Lutho Sipamla, Ottneil Baartman and Nqobani Mokoena.

Fixtures: March 15 — Mount Maunganui; 17th — Hamilton; 20th — Auckland; 22nd — Wellington; 25th — Christchurch