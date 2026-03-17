Conway clobbers Proteas as New Zealand level series 1-1

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Devon Conway hits over the top for New Zealand in the second T20 International against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday.

An unsurprisingly ragged display saw the Proteas slump to a 68-run defeat in the second T20 International against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Despite controlling most of the New Zealand innings with the ball, the concession of 34 runs in the last two overs — including 24 by stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj in the 20th over — ultimately left the tourists with a mountain too high to conquer.

Devon Conway — a graduate of St John’s College in Johannesburg, who revealed afterwards he understood the Afrikaans discussions taking place around him — top scored for the Black Caps with 60.

But it was that final over, in which Cole McConchie, the scourge of the Proteas in the World Cup semifinal in Kolkata, and Josh Clarkson, playing only his third T20I, shared three sixes and a four that proved crucial to the outcome.

“They had a strong finish that gave them a competitive total,” said the Proteas’ batting coach, Ashwell Prince.

He claimed the decision to have Maharaj bowl the last over — despite other options, including Wiaan Mulder, who conceded 14 runs in two overs, being available — was taken by head coach Shukri Conrad.

“Keshav has bowled big overs for us lately, and the coach was keen for him to bowl the last over.”

Instead of a target in the region of 160, the Proteas had to chase 176, but the batters never came to terms with a surface that didn’t allow for free-flowing stroke play, according to Prince.

“We didn’t get any rhythm in our batting. We look for three things in a T20 innings: you can play a match-winning innings — which unfortunately for us today [Tuesday] came from Devon for them — or be in a nice partnership or have a nice cameo. The only box we ticked today was George Linde.”

All-rounder Linde smashed 33 off 12 balls when the outcome had already been determined.

With several senior players absent from the tour because they are being given a break before the Indian Premier League, which starts next week, Tuesday’s match offered another salutary lesson for a young batting unit. The situation worsened with confirmation that Jordan Hermann would return home after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first match last weekend.

“It would have been nice for the family and for him to play alongside his brother [Rubin]. We are all disappointed. He is one of the bright young players in South Africa; we were looking forward to seeing him on the international stage.”

Hermann has been in excellent form domestically, following another good season in the SA20 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The series moves to Auckland on Friday, where the third match will be played.

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