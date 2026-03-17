NEIL MANTHORP | Proteas’ shared tour may mark turning point for global cricket

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Kayla Reyneke of South Africa celebrates her maiden international wicket with her teammates during the 1st T20I against Pakistan at JB Marks Oval on February 10, 2026 in Potchefstroom

In some years to come, perhaps many years, there is a chance South Africa’s ongoing tour of New Zealand might be remembered as one of the great turning points in the game.

It would be ironic, given how little consequence there is for the results.

It started with Kate Sheppard, a women’s suffrage advocate who campaigned tirelessly in 1891 and 1892, gathering thousands of signatures petitioning the government to allow women to vote in parliamentary elections. In 1893 New Zealand became the first country in the world to do so.

The country has been at the forefront of the drive for equality ever since, also in professional sport. It is appropriate, and unsurprising, that the first full “double-header” series should be taking place there. If the global game is lucky, it will be a trend that not just continues but grows.

All five men’s T20 Internationals are preceded by a women’s international. Strict equality might see them rotated, but there are practical issues — women tread a little lighter and cause less damage to the pitch. But New Zealand was the first board to introduce equal pay, and the women’s game has a significant, dedicated following in the country.

Globally the women’s game is better organised than the men’s — there is a manageable volume, for a start — and the decision-makers are largely unencumbered by ego and jingo. Most players instinctively remember, on and off the field, that they are making a living from playing a sport and, for that, they are grateful.

England and Australia played a couple of double-headers in 2011, 2013 and 2014, while India and Australia did so 10 years ago. Their purpose was to generate exposure and a crowd for the women’s fixtures, not to sell double the entertainment, which is now the case with the massively advanced status of the women’s game.

The respective Proteas captains were also genuinely excited about the prospect of sharing a tour, not just a venue and a pitch. Said Keshav Maharaj: “Women’s cricket has come along in leaps and bounds, and it’s wonderful for them to have the stage as well.

“They’ve played some amazing cricket and some exciting games that have gone down to the wire. It’s exciting for us to be able to witness it live. Not many guys get the opportunity to watch women’s cricket due to their commitments.

“It’s a cool way to tap into [their] knowledge as well. They have some experienced players and coaches, so it’s good to chat to them about what they think is par or what we should do or what has been working for them.

“We actually feel like one big team, sharing knowledge and talking to each other, seeing how they go about things. It doesn’t happen a lot, but it’ll be very cool cricket-wise to watch their game after ours.”

But back to the differences between the men and women who play the game professionally.

Interview examples abound, but one of the all-time best came just last week from England international Lauren Winfield-Hill, after The Hundred player auction.

“Actually being in the auction, honestly, it’s awful; there are no two ways about it. I don’t think anybody really enjoys somebody else having the power to pick your value,” Winfield-Hill said. Ever heard a male player say anything remotely as honest?

“Being completely transparent, when you’ve played 100 games for your country, and you compare yourself to somebody who hasn’t had that experience all around the world, it has a bit more of a sting in it. It’s just an uncomfortable thing. Anybody in any workplace would find that uncomfortable.

“The conversation when we found out that it was going to be an auction was that it’s not really something the players want. And because of how females are quite often wired, in the women’s game, we wanted it even less.

“But it’s just the nature of the beast, isn’t it? It’s where it’s at with privatisation. There’s a handful of players that everybody is absolutely desperate to get their hands on. They’re generally all-rounders, or they use their left limb.”

That’s the thing with women in cricket. They’ve taken giant strides on the field, but they’re still years away from mastering the humdrum cliché.

Incidentally, Aiden Markram was the costliest overseas player signed for The Hundred at £200,000, while Laura Wolvaardt was retained at £75,000. Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen were both presigned for £250,000.