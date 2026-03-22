Esterhuizen’s maiden fifty and spinners help keep series alive

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SA's Connor Esterhuizen hits out against New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington, on Sunday

Connor Esterhuizen slapped a maiden fifty before the bowlers combined to help SA beat New Zealand by 19 runs in the fourth T20I at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.

Esterhuizen’s 57 off 38 balls was the backbone of the tourists’ 164/5, and though the total looked slightly under par, the SA bowlers stepped up to the plate to dismiss the home team for 145 and level the series at 2-2.

Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to take first strike with his team needing a strong showing after consecutive defeats in the series.

They suffered an early blow with Wiaan Mulder out off the second ball of the match bowled by Kyle Jamieson.

Tony de Zorzi (23) was joined by Esterhuizen and they initiated a counterattack which realised 81 runs in nine overs.

Esterhuizen, who made an unbeaten 45 in the opening match of the series won by the Proteas, was first to go after striking seven fours and three sixes, and his dismissal slowed matters down a touch for the Proteas.

Ruben Hermann scored 28 while Dian Forrester and Jason Smith both added 19s as the New Zealander pulled matters back.

New Zealand, who made four changes, one enforced, lost Katene Clarke (9) early before Tim Robinson (32) and Dane Cleaver (26) got them to 76 for three in the eighth over.

From there on in, it was the SA bowlers who dominated, with Gerald Coetzee finishing with 3/31.

Spinners Maharaj and Prenalen Subrayan, who was on debut, claimed four wickets between them for only 35 runs to run through the middle order before the seamers polished off the tail to clinch the game.

The series decider will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, starting at 8.15am.