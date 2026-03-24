Hamza stars as Lions chase second trophy this season

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Lions batter Zubayr Hamza is the leading run-scorer in the One Day Cup ahead of Sunday‘s final at the Wanderers.

The DP World Lions will be aiming to win the CSA One-Day Cup for the first time in three seasons when they host the final match of the provincial season at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The Lions will know the identity of their opponents on Wednesday night, after a play-off between the Warriors and Titans in Gqeberha.

The Warriors and Lions, who have each won a trophy this season, claimed five wins in the One-Day competition, but the Johannesburg union finished ahead of the Eastern Province side after claiming an extra bonus point.

Final. Home ground. Big stage. Unmissable!🙌



Catch every moment of the 1 Day Cup Final this Sunday at the DP World Wanderers Stadium!🏟️🏏😃



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Bring the gees, back our Pride, and be part of the… pic.twitter.com/THsKAakyAE — DP World Lions (@DPWorldLions) March 24, 2026

Despite losing Conor Esterhuizen, Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla to the Proteas for the tour to New Zealand, the depth of the squad, under the guidance of head coach Russell Domingo, has seen the Johannesburg outfit come through the round-robin stage without losing a match.

Zubayr Hamza has been superb, scoring two hundreds and finishing the league phase of the competition as the leading run-scorer with an aggregate of 400. Hamza has been one of the country’s top batters in the past two seasons, but that has mainly been in the four-day format. His form in the limited-overs competition — where he has opened the batting — has added an additional string to his bow, and the growing maturity he has displayed will be pleasing for a player so richly talented.

Mitchell van Buuren and Reeza Hendricks have contributed 162 and 228 runs, respectively, with Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma quietly adding 82 runs in three innings.

Among the bowlers, there will be some frowns at seeing Hendricks’ part-time spin, putting him in second place among the leading bowling averages for the season, Still, the veteran has picked up six wickets. Three of those came in last Saturday’s win against Boland in Paarl, where the home team suffered a horrible collapse, losing seven wickets for 43 runs.

Brilliance with the bat is built in the nets🦁🏏



The equation is simple...

Win tomorrow, and it’s ours:



Top spot secured✔️

Home final locked in✔️#DPWorldLionsCricket#LegacyOfChampions#DPWorldLions26#ThePrideOfJozi#1DayCup pic.twitter.com/uVduhFn1as — DP World Lions (@DPWorldLions) March 20, 2026

Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter has bagged 12 wickets, with his five-for against the Dolphins being crucial for his confidence as he looks to get back into the Proteas squad.

The conclusion of the league phase of the One-Day Cup also confirmed that the KZN-Inland Tuskers would be relegated to Division 2 next season. The Pietermaritzburg-based union, who were promoted at the end of last season, finished ahead of Western Province in the 50-over competition, but last-place finishes in the T20 and Four-Day tournaments condemned them back to Division 2.

Meanwhile the Knights, who had swapped places with the Tuskers at the beginning of the season, will do so again, having emerged as the best team in Division 2.

At least for next year, the Free State side won’t have to worry about going back down after CSA approved changes to the domestic structure that will see promotion/relegation determined over the course of two seasons.