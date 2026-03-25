Proteas youngsters got valuable experience from New Zealand T20s, says Conrad

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Shukri Conrad admitted he pondered the reason for playing a T20 series immediately after a World Cup but said the past fortnight in New Zealand has provided valuable experience for young players.

“A lot of people have questioned the value of the series, why you would have it, we all did at one stage,” the Proteas head coach admitted on Tuesday, ahead of the series-deciding finale against the Black Caps in Christchurch.

Barely a week after the teams played in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata, two vastly different squads met in Mt Maunganui to start a five match series that seemed to have little context other than making New Zealand Cricket some extra dollars.

“If you look at the younger guys who have become household names in SA20 and as soon as you expose them to international cricket, there is still a gap and more pressure and scrutiny that they would never have experienced before. On that front it has been an invaluable exercise,” said Conrad.

Conor Esterhuizen, Nqobani Mokoena, Prenalen Subrayen, Jordan Hermann and Dian Forrester all earned their first T20 International caps. Esterhuizen and Mokoena were named players of the match during the series.

“While both teams are not at full strength, it has been an exciting series, whether it is fully fledged international cricket — the jury is out on that,” Conrad said.

“People will have their opinion, but as soon as you pull on the Proteas jumper — the same for the Kiwis— you represent your country and you have to try and make them proud.”

The standard of play certainly didn’t match that seen at the World Cup and the need for a T20 series so soon after that tournament and with an IPL starting this week once more brings the sport’s global calendar into focus.

With International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s events taking place on an annual basis, each of the ICC’s member countries either establishing or trying to create franchise leagues, the time for bilateral series’s — including Test cricket — is being restricted.

Since Enoch Nkwe took over as director of national teams, South Africa has used bilateral series to dish out caps and build experience for the tier of players just below the senior group such as Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada.

They have also rested the household names — last year none of them played in the one-day series in Pakistan to give them time to rest before the tour to India — and for the tour to New Zealand they’ve been given time off ahead of the IPL.

South Africa has eight home Tests this summer, a host of limited overs internationals, then the SA20, a tour to Sri Lanka, another IPL and then later next year the World Cup, so every opportunity to give the top players a break is crucial.

In addition the growth of T20 leagues continues. At the weekend New Zealand Cricket confirmed its plan to establish a NZ20 tournament. “It’s the global trend for every nation to have souped up T20 league,” said Conrad.

New Zealand hopes it will provide a boost like the SA20 has for SA; from adding to Cricket South Africa’s finances, providing opportunities for new players, ensuring established players remain in the country and re-energising support for local cricket.

“The SA20 has been an unqualified success for us,” said Conrad, who had to endure selecting a virtual third-grade team for a Test series in New Zealand two years ago because it clashed with the T20 tournament.

“It does help to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.”

Though New Zealand has yet to clearly outline plans, its tournament would fall into a busy time in the calendar, which may put it in competition with the SA20, a revitalised Big Bash in Australia and the ILT20 in the UAE.