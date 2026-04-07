NEIL MANTHORP | County cricket just too alluring for youngsters like Beyers Swanepoel

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Beyers Swanepoel left the field to catch a flight to England where he'd been signed to play for Worcestershire. Picture:

The English County Championship may have been formed only in 1890, but dozens of cricket historians have produced more than 100 books and essays detailing intercounty matches stretching back to the first one recorded, between Kent and Surrey, in 1709.

Kent and Nottinghamshire, two of the strongest teams in the land, played a “grand contest” in 1837, with the title of “County Champions” at stake. Yorkshire and Surrey proclaimed themselves “county champions” at various points before the first officially organised championship, but there were other contenders.

The Currie Cup, incidentally, had been officially established in South Africa six months earlier. The embarrassment of seeing an organised cricket championship in the colonies before the motherland was part of the reason England’s counties got their act together.

Today, despite the rise of T20 cricket and The Hundred pushing the four-day game to the extremities of the English summer (the first round of matches finished yesterday), county cricket is stronger than it has been since the 1960s. Live-streaming attracts millions of viewers, but live attendances are also higher than they’ve been for 50 years.

County clubs care for their members better than ever with improved facilities. It may be impossible to prove or quantify, but circumstantial and hearsay evidence suggest that genuine lovers of first-class cricket realise that their physical presence is required to safeguard their passion.

Even the smallest counties on the coldest days in Division Two have 500+ spectators, while Surrey and champions Nottinghamshire can have upwards of 5,000 watching. A South African first-class match might be watched by five people if the sun is out.

Hundreds of South African cricketers have made the English season their permanent home over the years — Simon Harmer, Dean Elgar, Colin Ingram, Kyle Abbott, Graeme van Buuren and Leus du Plooy, are currently resident among others, while Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, David Bedingham, Glenton Stuurman and Keith Dudgeon are on contract. The majority of the world’s professional first-class cricketers want to play county cricket more than any other domestic competition.

A host of young players left South Africa for the UK before establishing themselves in the domestic game at home. More than 20 cricketers with Under-19 experience are trying to create full-time careers in county cricket and to qualify for England.

The majority of the world’s professional first-class cricketers want to play county cricket more than any other domestic competition.

Caleb Falconer scored a 63-ball century for England in the recent Under-19 World Cup final and Daniel Lategan opens the batting for Worcestershire. Both are 19, were born in South Africa, left in their midteens and are regarded as certain England cricketers in the future.

None of which is to disparage the South African game. But the lure of a career in the world’s only fully professional first-class competition is irresistible for many young cricketers, at least among those who have the means and support to pursue that dream.

Talking of Worcestershire… against this backdrop of county cricket, Beyers Swanepoel walked off the field with seven overs remaining in the CSA One-Day Cup final after completing his final over with figures of 3/44 for the Lions against the Titans. He had no legitimate reason to leave and, consequently, could not be replaced by a substitute.

The Titans won by just three wickets with a ball to spare. It is entirely feasible that his absence made the difference between defeat and victory. Swanepoel had left to catch a flight from OR Tambo to England where he had been signed to play for Worcestershire.

The all-rounder had really hit the jackpot — good money rather than great, but he’d also been signed as a multiformat player for the entire English summer rather than just a block of matches, which is normally the case. Evidently, he was keen to arrive in good time. The flight he took facilitated a landing five days before Worcestershire’s first game.

Neither the Lions nor Cricket SA were aware of his travel plans; neither had given him the NOC (no objection certificate) permission all players need to sign overseas contracts, and both bodies are now making enquiries.

Whatever the outcome, and whatever mitigating circumstances may be pleaded, this is the time for administrators to throw the book at the miscreant, straight between the eyes.